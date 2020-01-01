Hints, Tips & Technical

The Arduino sketch in support of Roy Cheers 'An Introduction to Arduino' article as published in the May 2020 Edition of Model Boats Magazine. (See Page 59)

// Demonstration of propulsion & thruster control



// SECTION 1 ...............................................................................

#include

// Assign names and pin numbers for input from radio receiver

#define Speed_In_Pin 4 // Channel 3 throttle

#define Rudder_In_Pin 2 // Channel 1, rudder and stern thruster

#define Ch2_In_Pin 3 // Channel 2, bow thruster

Servo port_ESC; //create a servo object to control the port ESC

Servo stbd_ESC; //create a servo ojbect to contorl the stbd ESC

Servo Steer; //create a servo object to move rudder

// Define pulse durations corresponding to neutral positions

const int SpeedNeutral = 1500; // Value in mu of Neutral/Zero speed signal from receiver

const int RudderNeutral = 1500;

const int Ch2Neutral = 1500;

const int BowThrustDirPin = 11; //Define pins for outputs to devices

const int SternThrustDirPin = 12;

const int ThrusterPwrPin = 13;

const int ThrustDisable = 200; // Plus/minus change from throttle neutral over which thrusters

// are enabled.e.g if = 200, throttle signal must be between

// 1300 and 1700 for thrusters to be enabled, if neutral = 1500.

// Confirm and adjust as necessary.

const int RudderLimit = 300; //Change of rudder input from neutral below which thrusters are off

//i.e. only turned on when a tight turn is signalled

//change value to suit



boolean ThrPwrEnabled; //Is TRUE if thruster operation allowed.

boolean ThrusterPwrOn; //Is TRUE if thruster power is actually on

boolean DirnChg; //TRUE if a change in direction of the thrusters is to be made

String BowPush, SternPush; //Is "Right" if model to be pushed to the right, othewise "left"

int Mvrg_Mode; //Manoeuvring mode: 0 normal, 1 side thrust, 2 rotate

int SpeedInput, RudderInput, Ch2Input; // Values read from rc receiver

int SpdMove; //Amount speed signal has changed from neutral

int R, S; //temporary variables

// SECTION 2 ........................................................................

void setup()

{

Serial.begin(9600); //This is required for any test values you wish to display.

pinMode(BowThrustDirPin, OUTPUT); //Define pins being used for output.

pinMode(SternThrustDirPin, OUTPUT);

pinMode(ThrusterPwrPin, OUTPUT);

digitalWrite(BowThrustDirPin, LOW); //Set relays unpowered

digitalWrite(SternThrustDirPin, LOW);

digitalWrite(ThrusterPwrPin, LOW); // Set thrusters off



ThrPwrEnabled = false; //Set conditions off for thruster power



// attach servo objects to their signal pins, these will generate the correct

// pulses for driving Electronic speed controllers, & servos

// designed to interface directly with RC Receivers

port_ESC.attach(9, 1000, 2000); //attach these pins for output to ESC's

stbd_ESC.attach(10, 1000, 2000);

Steer.attach(6, 1000, 2200); //attach this pin for output to rudder servo

} // End of 'setup'.

//SECTION 3..................................................................................

void loop()

{

// Read signals from RC receiver; start timing pulse when voltage goes high

SpeedInput = pulseIn(Speed_In_Pin, HIGH);

RudderInput = pulseIn(Rudder_In_Pin, HIGH);

Ch2Input = pulseIn(Ch2_In_Pin, HIGH);

//If you want to verify the pulse durations that your receiver is sending to Arduino,

//remove the comment slashes from the code below and, with your Arduino connected to your

//computer, and your Arduino sketch open, click on 'Tools -> Serial Monitor'.

//Do not touch the control sticks on your radio and observe the readings. Ajust your trim tabs

//if you want to change the values you see.

//Then move the sticks to confirm the direction that the pulses increase.

//Remove the comment slashes from the following seven lines.

//Serial.println("Throttle Channel 2 Rudder");

//Serial.print(SpeedInput);

//Serial.print(" ");

//Serial.print(Ch2Input);

//Serial.print(" ");

//Serial.println(RudderInput);

//delay(500); //slow down execution to give time to read



//If any channel signals increase in the wrong direction, use whichever of the following statements

// apply to reverse them, by removing the '//'

// SpeedInput = 2 * SpeedNeutral - SpeedInput;

// RudderInput = 2 * RudderNeutral - SpeedInput;

// Ch2Input = 2 * Ch2Neutral - Ch2Input;



//If there is no throttle signal, or an out-of-range signal, set zero speed

if ((SpeedInput < 900) or (SpeedInput > 2100))

{

SpeedInput = SpeedNeutral;

}

// Determine manoeuvring mode; assume normal control then check to see if stick positions

// match other modes. Also assume that received signal may vary from neutral by +/-50 mu,

// with no stick movement, due to radio interference, etc.

Mvrg_Mode = 0;

if (abs(SpeedInput - SpeedNeutral) < 50) // Throttle stick in neutral

{

if (abs(RudderInput - RudderNeutral) > 50) // Rudder stick not neutral

{

Mvrg_Mode = 1; //Side thrust

}

else if (abs(Ch2Input - Ch2Neutral) > 50) // Ch 2 stick not in neutral

{

Mvrg_Mode = 2; //Rotate

}

}

// SECTION 4...........................................................................

//Assume thruster power can be switched on; but is set off if in normal control

//and either of the following apply

// Forward/astern speed is high enough that thrusters ineffective

// Turn is not tight enough to require thruster assistance

ThrPwrEnabled = true;

SpdMove = abs(SpeedInput - SpeedNeutral);

if ( Mvrg_Mode == 0 )

{

if (SpdMove > ThrustDisable || abs(RudderInput - RudderNeutral) < RudderLimit)

{

ThrPwrEnabled = false;

}

}

if (ThrPwrEnabled)

{

if (Mvrg_Mode == 1) // Sideways movement

{

if (RudderInput > RudderNeutral) //Rudder stick to right; side thrust right

{

BowPush = "Right";

SternPush = "Right";

}

else // Rudder stick to left; side thrust left

{

BowPush = "Left";

SternPush = "Left";

}

}

else if (Mvrg_Mode == 2 ) // Rotate

{

if (Ch2Input > Ch2Neutral) //Rudder stick pushed forwards; rotate CCW

{

BowPush = "Left";

SternPush = "Right";

}

else //Rudder stick pulled back; rotate CW

{

BowPush = "Right";

SternPush = "Left";

}

}

else // Must be Mvrg_Mode 0

{

if (SpeedInput - SpeedNeutral > 0) {S = +1 ;} else { S = -1;}

if (RudderInput - RudderNeutral > 0) {R = +1;} else { R = -1;}

if (S * R > 0 ) // Ahead - Turning right; Astern - turning left

{

BowPush = "Right";

SternPush = "Left";

}

else // Ahead - turning left; astern - turning right

{

BowPush = "Left";

SternPush = "Right";

}

}

// SECTION 5 ................................................................................

DirnChg = false;

if (digitalRead(SternThrustDirPin) == LOW && SternPush == "Left") //These represent opposite directions

{

DirnChg = true;

}

else if (digitalRead(SternThrustDirPin) == HIGH && SternPush == "Right") //also opposite

{

DirnChg = true;

}



if (digitalRead(BowThrustDirPin) == LOW && BowPush == "Left") //Also opposite directions

{

DirnChg = true;

}

else if (digitalRead(BowThrustDirPin) == HIGH && BowPush == "Right") //also opposite

{

DirnChg = true;

}



if (DirnChg == true || ThrusterPwrOn == false) //If direction change reqd OR thruster power off

{

if (ThrusterPwrOn == true)

{

digitalWrite(ThrusterPwrPin, LOW); //Switch off power to thrusters

delay(10); //Pause 10ms for kickback voltage to dissipate

}

if (BowPush == "Right")

{

digitalWrite(BowThrustDirPin, LOW); //Bow Thruster pushes model right

}

else

{

digitalWrite(BowThrustDirPin, HIGH); //Bow Thruster pushes model left

}

if (SternPush == "Right")

{

digitalWrite(SternThrustDirPin, LOW); //Stern Thruster pushes model right

}

else

{

digitalWrite(SternThrustDirPin, HIGH); //Stern Thruster pushes model left

}

digitalWrite(ThrusterPwrPin, HIGH); //Switch on power to thrusters

ThrusterPwrOn = true;

}

}

else

{

digitalWrite(ThrusterPwrPin, LOW); // Thrusters off

ThrusterPwrOn = false;

}

//Removing the comment slashes from the following lines will display the information.

//You may find this useful for testing, or just to check what's going on.

//Serial.println("Man'vrg Mode Thr Pwr? Bow Stern Rudder Inp");

//Serial.print(Mvrg_Mode);

//Serial.print(" ");

//if (ThrPwrEnabled) {Serial.print("ON ");} else {Serial.print("off ");}

//Serial.print(BowPush);

//Serial.print(" ");

//Serial.print(SternPush);

//Serial.print(" ");

//Serial.println(RudderInput);

//Serial.println();

//delay(400);

if (Mvrg_Mode == 0)

{

port_ESC.writeMicroseconds(SpeedInput); //send signal to ESC's

stbd_ESC.writeMicroseconds(SpeedInput);

Steer.writeMicroseconds(RudderInput); // send signal to rudder servo

}



} //End of 'loop'