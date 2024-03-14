The world's leading magazine for all model boating interests

April 2024

by

Alex Bestwick

A look at the Cover and Contents of the April 2024 issue of Model Boats on sale now.

In the April 2024 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss:

The 2024 Midhurst Modellers’ Show

Colin Bishop reports back from this year’s event

The Mighty Boat build

Nick Brown reviews SLEC’s new 1:40 scale kit for the KD Perkasa

Moana’s canoe

Ashley Needham explains how he built a Wa’a Kaukahi fit for a Disney chief’s daughter

US Coast Guard MLB

Tim Logan chats with Ted Correia about his bold, brave, first ever R/C build

Plus, much more!

