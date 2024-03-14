A look at the Cover and Contents of the April 2024 issue of Model Boats on sale now.
In the April 2024 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss:
The 2024 Midhurst Modellers’ Show
Colin Bishop reports back from this year’s event
The Mighty Boat build
Nick Brown reviews SLEC’s new 1:40 scale kit for the KD Perkasa
Moana’s canoe
Ashley Needham explains how he built a Wa’a Kaukahi fit for a Disney chief’s daughter
US Coast Guard MLB
Tim Logan chats with Ted Correia about his bold, brave, first ever R/C build
