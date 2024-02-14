A look at the Cover and Contents of the March 2024 issue of Model Boats on sale now.

In the March 2024 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss:

SLEC’s KD Perkasa

Ahead of a full build review in next month’s issue, Nick Brown provides a preliminary inspection of this 1:40 scale kit

Building Blakeney

John Mileson explains why this budget-buy UK designed and manufactured kit is well worth netting

Amphibious vehicles

John Parkers points out the challenges to consider before taking the plunge

RMS Titanic Lifeboat

Noel Smith tackles Artesania Latina’s 1:35 scale kit, making some modifications/improvements along the way

Plus, much more!

