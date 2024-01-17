A look at the Cover and Contents of the February 2024 issue of Model Boats on sale now.
In the February 2024 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss:
Princess Victoria
Peter Binns chronicles the build of his 1:18 scale steam-powered 1907 Cornish twin-screw passenger steamer.
Wonderful Radio London
Nick Santon treats us to a nostalgic look back at when pirates went pop, as he records his 1:48 scale build of the radio ship MV Galaxy, recently awarded ‘Best Engineered Model’ at the Waterways Model Boat Club Show.
USS Keats Sound
Glynn Guest documents his build of this ‘stand-off scale’ model based on the US Navy seaplane tenders of World War II.
Retro fitting
Drawing on personal experience, Nev Wade encourages others to explore the joys of building backwards!
