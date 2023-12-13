The world's leading magazine for all model boating interests

January 2024

by

Alex Bestwick

A look at the Cover and Contents of the January 2024 issue of Model Boats on sale now.

In the January 2024 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss:

In memory of the Solomon Browne

The latest, and very poignant, model in Mike Payne’s series of lifeboat models built to help raise funds for the RNLI

Paddling Pool Boats Mini Plan & Build Guide

Richard Tunstall shares his design for these charming, easy build, retro-style cabin cruisers, guaranteed to thrill both the young and the young at heart

LCVP Mk 5 FREE PLAN & Build Guide (Part 1)

Dave Wooley provides instructions for the build of the 1:16 Royal Navy assault landing craft from this month’s free plan, which comes courtesy of former Vosper Thornycroft naval architect Peter Brown

Scale Model World

Dave Wooley reports back from this year’s show in Telford

Plus, much more!

