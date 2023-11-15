A look at the Cover and Contents of the December 2023 issue of Model Boats on sale now.
In the December 2023 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss:
The ultimate Victory
A first look at the exquisitely detailed new kit from OcCre.
Blackpool 2023
David Wooley reports back on the highlights of this year’s show.
Mississippi mesmeriser
Lionel Broadbent explains how he transformed the Mantua paddle steamer kit into an all-singing, all-dancing, motorised stunner.
A truly magnificent Severn
With only one previous scratch build under his belt, Chris Wood fearlessly takes on a big, bold and incredibly brave endeavour.
Plus, much more!
