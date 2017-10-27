Magazine Covers and Contents

A Peek Inside...

Subs, tugs, warships, waterline models, vacuum moulding, detailing, tips, tricks and technique, our packed 100 page Special Issue has it all, not to mention a sensational scale plan feature for the iconic, Bond-featured, mid '60s Fairey Huntress 23 fast launch.

HUNTRESS 23

For the builders among you, Dave Milbourn presents a pratical classic that’ll have you rushing to dust down your workbench and stock up on timber. With period charm in abundance, a build quality to admire and detailing that’s crisp as a bacon frazzle, this is nautical indulgence, plain and simple.

KERNE

Pull up a stool and sit with John Elliott as he builds the new Mountfleet Models kit of the 1912 Montrose steam tug. Measuring 28” to a scale of 1:32 she’s a guaranteed head-turner.

ON TOP FORM

Vacuum forming is something that many of us avoid like the plague, but we needen’t. Ron Rees demonstrates how it’s done and describes the assembly of a practical vac’ forming machine for your home or workshop.

THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAIL

One look at Richard Simpson’s beautifully crafted models is all you need to make a beeline for his practical grass-roots guide to detailing.

WARSHIPS WARSHIPS EVERYWHERE!

The art of miniature modelling is exercised to perfection by Chris Drage in his nuts-and-bolts guide to building an accurate waterline O&P Class W.W.II Emergency Destroyer.

SLIP THE SURFACE

Says John Parker: “What marine modeller worth his salt hasn’t dreamt of building a model submarine at some stage?” He has a point, so you’re bound appreciate his experience of scratch-building a Type 209 static diving model. Food for thought.

UP CLOSE

Master-builder and architect of exquisite detail, Andrew Dalton describes his gold medal winning 1:96-scale model of the 1895 predreadnought battleship HMS Renown.

DON'T MISS IT! Pop along to your local newsagent or model shop and grab a copy or, better still, subscribe, make a saving of over 30%, and have the thing delivered right to your door!