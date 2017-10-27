On sale 27th October 2017
A Peek Inside...
Subs, tugs, warships, waterline models, vacuum moulding, detailing, tips, tricks and technique, our packed 100 page Special Issue has it all, not to mention a sensational scale plan feature for the iconic, Bond-featured, mid '60s Fairey Huntress 23 fast launch.
HUNTRESS 23
For the builders among you, Dave Milbourn presents a pratical classic that’ll have you rushing to dust down your workbench and stock up on timber. With period charm in abundance, a build quality to admire and detailing that’s crisp as a bacon frazzle, this is nautical indulgence, plain and simple.
KERNE
Pull up a stool and sit with John Elliott as he builds the new Mountfleet Models kit of the 1912 Montrose steam tug. Measuring 28” to a scale of 1:32 she’s a guaranteed head-turner.
ON TOP FORM
Vacuum forming is something that many of us avoid like the plague, but we needen’t. Ron Rees demonstrates how it’s done and describes the assembly of a practical vac’ forming machine for your home or workshop.
THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAIL
One look at Richard Simpson’s beautifully crafted models is all you need to make a beeline for his practical grass-roots guide to detailing.
WARSHIPS WARSHIPS EVERYWHERE!
The art of miniature modelling is exercised to perfection by Chris Drage in his nuts-and-bolts guide to building an accurate waterline O&P Class W.W.II Emergency Destroyer.
SLIP THE SURFACE
Says John Parker: “What marine modeller worth his salt hasn’t dreamt of building a model submarine at some stage?” He has a point, so you’re bound appreciate his experience of scratch-building a Type 209 static diving model. Food for thought.
UP CLOSE
Master-builder and architect of exquisite detail, Andrew Dalton describes his gold medal winning 1:96-scale model of the 1895 predreadnought battleship HMS Renown.
