Test Bench – September 2017



New Sparmax airbrushes and Lifecolor paints

This progressive company continues to add to its range of tools and paints for the hobbyist and the latest additions are noted here.

Sparmax Airbrushes

There are three new airbrushes recently added to this range. These new Sparmax GP pistol trigger airbrushes offer simple ergonomic operation featuring a pre-set handle. They enable the beginner to spray consistent coverage and/or lines and prevent the user accidentally pulling back too far on the trigger to flood the surface that is being sprayed. The GP-35 has a 0.35mm nozzle and the GP-50 has a 0.5mm nozzle.

The Sparmax GP-850 features both a fan pattern and round pattern air cap. Based on preference you can switch between caps, which has some advantages as the fan pattern delivers with minimum of overspray giving it a unique advantage over mini touch-up guns. It is particularly suitable for airbrushing the larger scale model. Personally, I have found the ‘trigger style’ easier to use than the conventional type of forefinger operated airbrush and being gravity fed, it is possible to use the tool(s|) with minimum air pressure.

Lifecolor Paints

This range continues to expand with new packs of specific acrylic colours and individual pots of paint. Notably the new packs include a ‘Leaking and Stains Set’ Ref: LC-CS39 and a ‘White Wood Set’ Ref: LC-CS38, and these packs of five weathering colours are priced at £17.99 inc. VAT. Individual pots are priced at £2.99, although there are special offers on many of these products. They may all be obtained from selected retailers and online (or by telephone) from The Airbrush Company Ltd, 79 Marlborough Road (East), Lancing Business Park, Lancing, West Sussex, BN15 8UF, tel: +44 (0)1903 767800.

The website includes more detailed information about these products and their proper use: www.airbrushes.com

Review by Paul Freshney

