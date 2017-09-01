Swan Lake
Gordon Longworth’s Realistic Radio Controlled Swan
That well-known Swan Lake ballet written by Tchaikovsky, who was also famous for Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker, tells the story of a princess named Odette who was cursed by a wicked sorcerer and turned into a swan. This probably has its origins in an older Russian folk story called The White Duck, but be that as it may, I had already made a radio controlled plastic decoy duck some time ago, which had limitations due to its size. However, one thing discovered with the duck was that it is almost impossible to stick anything to the plastic used in these mouldings, normally of either polyethylene or polypropylene, and that model proved to be no different.
As all good fairy tales go, the white swan came to me one day, not in a dream as you would expect, as it was actually on Amazon, where lo and behold there appeared a vision of a full-size decoy mute swan. It had more than enough space to include all the goodies I wanted to install, although it did need considerable surgery from the start.
Read the full article in Model Boats October 2017
For more great articles subscribe to Model Boats today
Want the latest issue of Model Boats? Use our magazine locator link to find your nearest stockist!
Love Model Boats? Sign up to our emails for the latest news and special offers!
Make sure you never miss out on the latest news, product reviews and competitions with our free RSS feed
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor