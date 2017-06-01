Steam Tug Kerne

 

I admit to being a new convert into the world of r/c model boats, despite having a long standing interest in modelling all modes of transport, mostly railways, but also some ships and aircraft. A local vessel which I have had affection for since a child is the Steam Tug Kerne which was preserved in 1971 and is kept in working order on the River Mersey by a dedicated group of volunteers. I have been fortunate enough to sail on the tug on several occasions, taking my turn with a shovel in the stokehold feeding the twin furnace coal fired boiler and more recently when time permits, assisting in maintenance work aboard. The idea of making a model had been around for a long time, but as a relative novice in the hobby, I had no idea how to go about it.

 

 


 

 

