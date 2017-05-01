Spring Model Boat Show
Dave Wooley reports from the National Waterways Museum, March 2017
Held on the 4th and 5th March 2017, this event is regarded by many as a ‘Season Opener’ and is probably the first chance in the year to get to your trader of choice, meet old friends, see the club stands and examine the models on display. The museum is, at the time of writing, undergoing renovation in what would have been the main café area and shop. As a temporary measure, a café area was opened at the top of the Rolt Centre which made for a perfect vantage point to see the full-size vessels on the Manchester Ship Canal.
The Waterways Museum is a working and living entity and as such the model boat show has to fit within it all and this makes the venue different, as many of the clubs and traders are spread around the buildings within the museum, so visitors have to look beyond the immediately obvious display areas.
Chris Behan is a master of the hovercraft model and this is his Royal Marines LCACL
(Landing Craft Air Cushion Light) with plenty of working features.
The superb 1:72 scale Kriegsmarine S-boat by Chris Behan
Wow! This huge ACL container ship is one of a number of very large scale models that were operated within the Waterways Museum dock system during the weekend.
A nice day for a sailing session within the model dock system.
Read the full article in Model Boats June 2017
For more great articles subscribe to Model Boats today
Love Model Boats? Sign up to our emails for the latest news and special offers!
Make sure you never miss out on the latest news, product reviews and competitions with our free RSS feed
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor