Spring Model Boat Show

​Dave Wooley reports from the National Waterways Museum, March 2017



Held on the 4th and 5th March 2017, this event is regarded by many as a ‘Season Opener’ and is probably the first chance in the year to get to your trader of choice, meet old friends, see the club stands and examine the models on display. The museum is, at the time of writing, undergoing renovation in what would have been the main café area and shop. As a temporary measure, a café area was opened at the top of the Rolt Centre which made for a perfect vantage point to see the full-size vessels on the Manchester Ship Canal.

The Waterways Museum is a working and living entity and as such the model boat show has to fit within it all and this makes the venue different, as many of the clubs and traders are spread around the buildings within the museum, so visitors have to look beyond the immediately obvious display areas.





Chris Behan is a master of the hovercraft model and this is his Royal Marines LCACL

(Landing Craft Air Cushion Light) with plenty of working features.



The superb 1:72 scale Kriegsmarine S-boat by Chris Behan

Wow! This huge ACL container ship is one of a number of very large scale models that were operated within the Waterways Museum dock system during the weekend.

A nice day for a sailing session within the model dock system.

