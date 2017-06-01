Dave Wooley with his Worldwide Review of Warships and Warship Modelling

 

Welcome once again to our regular sortie into the world of fighting ships and this month sees Part Three of our Photo Tour of the Ton Class mine hunter HMS Bronington, and we continue with Part Five of our short mini-series of the construction of a 1:35 scale OSA Class Fast Missile Boat.

 

 



 

