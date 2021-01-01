Paul Antony Freshney 23 Sept. 1952 – 27 Dec. 2020
It is with sadness we announce the death of Paul Freshney, who passed away peacefully at his home in Brentwood, Essex, on 27 December 2020. We would like to thank all of you for your kind messages and thoughts at this difficult time.
The funeral service will take place at 12.30pm on Monday 1st February at Bentley Crematorium, Brentwood, CM15 9RZ. Given the current circumstances, attendance will be limited to Family and close friends. There will however be a live webcast and anyone wishing to participate should contact Colin Bishop (Moderator) on this website forum by private message for the details.
For all of his adult life, Paul was a supporter of the RNLI, and an admirer of the sacrifice lifeboat crews make to save lives. While he would certainly not want anyone to feel obliged to make a contribution, we have set up a page for donations in lieu of flowers (https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-freshney).
It is our hope to host a memorial event for Paul later on in this year once the pandemic has passed.
Rose, Mark and Sara
