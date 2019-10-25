A look at the Cover and Contents of the Winter Special 2019 (MB69-829) issue of Model Boats on sale 25 October.
Even though I may not give the impression, I do have a plan every month as to what is going in and what isn’t. Specials, by their very nature, are usually themed and planning work must begin a lot earlier than a standard issue because you need particular people to produce specialist articles. However, as with all plans, not everything goes to schedule and sometimes, despite commissioning a task, not every contributor can deliver. My original idea for this special was a kind of back to basics guide, which was in response to the number of requests I have had over the last 18 months, asking for more introductory-type subjects to help those modellers who are either joining the hobby for the first time or who are returning after that career/bringing up a family break. All I can say is, I think I have partly achieved that, but I know there are several subjects still to be covered. With the latter in mind, this edition of Model Boats Magazine is a cross between my original idea, topped off with a good spread of inspirational designs and ideas which I think we can all run with in our own way. The cross-section of subjects covered in these pages certainly gives a flavour of how big this hobby is and regardless of your specialist interest, quite a lot of them will be useful to all of us, regardless of your experience.
Thanks very much too all the contributors to the issue, I appreciate how hard you have tried to work to my criteria – I did not make it easy for you! Thanks in advance to the continuing flow of new contributors who are still coming out of the woodwork; I look forward to working with all of you.
Contents
10 Beginner?
Ron Rees answers some basic questions
16 Radio Basics
Do you know your Tx from Rx and your MHz from your GHz? Nick Brown explains
20 Sparky basics
The beginners guide to scale model boat electrics by Steve Whitelock
24 The Kumihimo method
Making boat fenders by Alan Charlish
27 Basic Painting
Gary Radford explains some of the products associated with painting your kits
30 Sail Trimming
Setting your sails before you go on the water by Roger Stollery
36 Back to basics with Steam
So, you really fancy a steam powered model? A few ideas and suggestions by Richard Simpson
42 Gallery
MT Kent and Fearnought with photos by Fraser Gray
47 Boston Lock (FREE PLAN)
A quick build contractor’s workboat/pusher tug by Steve Whitelock
51 Shell Grit (FREE PLAN)
Eris Kennedy presents a plan for his tried and true Oil Rig Support Vessel
57 Diligent to the rescue!
Tug conversion to Rescue Boat by Richard Hoare
58 Plastic in Motion
Nick Brown gives a Trumpeter 1/200 HMS Hood the ‘Plastic Magic’ treatment
62 ‘Workhorse’
A multi-cat workboat by Phil Scales
66 Fast Electric – Set-Up!
Ian Williams looks at setting up various classes of boat for racing
72 Weathering
Gary Radford on how to weather your builds
76 Ideas for Scratch building
Anthony Addams provides some inspirational ideas
80 ‘Welsh Endeavour’
1/70 Scale, SD14 General Cargo Ship card model by Michael J. Tunnicliffe
88 Test Bench
A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories
92 Next Issue
Preview of articles to come
93 Marketplace
Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell!
This issue goes on sale 25 October, 2019
...don't miss it…..!
