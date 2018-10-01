A look at the Cover and Contents of the 2018 Winter Special issue of Model Boats on sale 26th October
From the Editor
Welcome to the annual Model Boats Magazine Special issue which contains 100 pages and is themed around wood. You will not find any plastic or fibre-glass hulls in this issue; everything should be made of wood (unless something has sneaked by me). We have included a short feature on Chatham, Historic Dockyard which also focusses on wood which was not too much of a challenge.
One of the main challenges when creating an interesting ‘special’ is selecting a general subject which can be approached in multiple ways but still achieve the basic remit. Model Boats, whether you like it or not, is a specialist subject and when you start slicing that specialism down into smaller groups you instantly cut down on the interest level which in turn appeals to a smaller readership. We all have our particular ‘thing’ that we are really into but, at the end of the day, the majority of us just like watching, building, sailing or reading about model boats; don’t we?
With regard to the next ‘Special’, bearing in mind what I have just written, why don’t you send in your ideas and we’ll add them to the stockpile.
All the best
Martyn Chorlton
Contents
A Tale of Two Tugs
The Chris B and Lady J by Bryon Calverley
Finishing and Sealing a Wooden Hull
Dave Milbourn takes us through his methods for finishing wooden model boats
Sea Scout
A classic 1950s freelance cabin cruiser reviewed by Jim Newberry
Ships Boats
A study of the more common types of Ship's Boats found on ships by Richard Simpson
Halcyon Days
Kneeler boats by Ernie Lazenby
RAF Air Sea Rescue Launch (Whaleback) 1941-44
Ron Rees builds a beginner’s British Power Boat Company’s Type 2, 63ft High Speed Launch
Tifone
A freelance model based on a small police launch by Glynn Guest
Drawings, Scaling and Scale
Scratch building from plans by Neville Wade
Range Finder Special
A visit to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard & the National Museum by Dave Wooley
Fairey Huntsman 31
Colin Bishop reviews the 1/16 scale Vintage Model Boat Company kit from SLEC
Chatham Historic Dockyard
Join the editor on a saunter around the incredible historic dockyard at Chatham
Test Bench
And some feature heading page tasters....
