A look at the Cover and Contents of the September 2022 issue of Model Boats on sale August 19th.

In the September 2022 issue of Model Boats magazine, you can look forward to:

* A FREE PLAN and easy to follow build guide from which to create your very own dynamic diving submarine

* Your chance to WIN Billing Boats’ magnificent 1:100 scale kit for HMS Warrior

* The scoop on what we can expect to see next from Billing Boats

* Glue guru John Bristow (of Deluxe Materials) explaining how he built an upscaled version of the original Aerokits Sea Hornet using a ‘no nuts and bolts’ (i.e. glues only) method of construction

* Part 1 of Seagull sea change, in which legendary scratch builder Dave Wooley shares many of new tips and trick he’s added to his skill set while working on this imaginative and budget friendly conversion project

* Ashley Cooper’s account of how Virgin Atlantic Challenger 1 inspired a smaller scale but still very demanding venture of his own

* The conclusion of Roy Cheer’s Empress of Canada scratch building voyage of discovery

* John Parker spotlighting renewable solar energy and the pros and cons of using it to power model boats

* Richard Simpson completes a uniquely designed build based on plans for the steam-powered Wide-A-Wake

PLUS

Latest hobby-related news and dates for your diary

Your Letters: with invitations and appeals aplenty

Your Models: a friendly collaboration and a lovely surprise shared

Lindsey Amrani

Editor