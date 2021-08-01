Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the September 2021 issue of Model Boats on sale August 20th.

In the September 2021 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss:

A FREE PLAN and supporting feature for the fabulous US Lighthouse Tender, Fir

A fascinating 30th anniversary interview with the card model kit manufacturer, JSC

‘A’ scratch build scale replica that proves you don’t have to be a Russian billionaire to own a stunning superyacht

A beginner’s guide to 2D CAD (Computer Aided Design)

True colours: the important factors to consider when trying to achieve a truly realistic finish explained

Waterjet propulsion: Part 2 of our introduction to installation and operation of waterjet drives

Boiler Room: two splendid and successful examples of steam-powered working model boats showcased

Memory Lane: the rebuild of a MERCo 35 engine and some thoughts on putting together a very interesting and attractive retro collection on a budget

Printed kit previews: the latest additions to the range of JSC card kits assessed

PLUS

A round up of the latest hobby-related news

Your Letters: info shared, views aired and an appeal you may be able to assist with

Your Models: more of your superb completed projects get the limelight they deserve

Lindsey Amrami

Editor