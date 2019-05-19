Magazine Covers and Contents

Welcome to the September edition of Model Boats magazine which you may have noticed by now is doing its very best to cover all genres of this incredibly diverse and often complex hobby. I’m still trying to gauge where this hobby is at the moment; because of its broad spectrum of subjects, some aspects seem to be on the decline, while others are thriving and, in the middle, are the subjects that go in and out of fashion just to keep us on our toes. While the key, from our point of view, is to gain as many new readers as possible to keep this old magazine going, we would not be here at all if it was not for the small army of manufacturers who provide the products in all shapes and forms that keep us busy in the workshop or sailing down the pond. Unless you have a talent for bagging your raw materials or even models for free, you have no choice but to support these guys and girls. My only advice is, please support the manufacturers big and small, support your clubs, support each other and support your magazine – it can all disappear in a heartbeat!

All the best

Martyn Chorlton

Compass 360

News from the model boating world

The Lackawanna

Dave Brumstead builds the 1/48 Dumas Tug Kit

HMS Mimi

Thornycroft, 40ft, armed launch by Francis Macnaughton

Schnellboot

1/35 Italeri Type S-38 by Gary Radford (Part 4 of 4)

Perry submersible

The first of a three-parter by Roger Suitters

Betty Breen

A robust and spacious pilot boat by Jim Pottinger (Free Plan)

‘Boats on the Mote’

The Cygnets MBC’s 60th Anniversary by Kim Belcher

Brian Lemon - Master Model Builder

By David Nicolson

The CADMA Northern Model Boat Show 2019

By Richard Simpson

Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette

Building the RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley

Ellesmere Port Model Boat Show

Hooton Park, 18/19 May, 2019 by Dave Wooley

Reader’s Models

Your opportunity to see your ‘pride and joy’ in print

Your Club

Liverpool Model Boat Club, a short history by Mike Broadbent

Test Bench

A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories

