A look at the Cover and Contents of the August 2019 issue of Model Boats on sale 2nd August.
From the Editor
Welcome to the September edition of Model Boats magazine which you may have noticed by now is doing its very best to cover all genres of this incredibly diverse and often complex hobby. I’m still trying to gauge where this hobby is at the moment; because of its broad spectrum of subjects, some aspects seem to be on the decline, while others are thriving and, in the middle, are the subjects that go in and out of fashion just to keep us on our toes. While the key, from our point of view, is to gain as many new readers as possible to keep this old magazine going, we would not be here at all if it was not for the small army of manufacturers who provide the products in all shapes and forms that keep us busy in the workshop or sailing down the pond. Unless you have a talent for bagging your raw materials or even models for free, you have no choice but to support these guys and girls. My only advice is, please support the manufacturers big and small, support your clubs, support each other and support your magazine – it can all disappear in a heartbeat!
All the best
Martyn Chorlton
Contents
Compass 360
News from the model boating world
The Lackawanna
Dave Brumstead builds the 1/48 Dumas Tug Kit
HMS Mimi
Thornycroft, 40ft, armed launch by Francis Macnaughton
Schnellboot
1/35 Italeri Type S-38 by Gary Radford (Part 4 of 4)
Perry submersible
The first of a three-parter by Roger Suitters
Betty Breen
A robust and spacious pilot boat by Jim Pottinger (Free Plan)
‘Boats on the Mote’
The Cygnets MBC’s 60th Anniversary by Kim Belcher
Brian Lemon - Master Model Builder
By David Nicolson
The CADMA Northern Model Boat Show 2019
By Richard Simpson
Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette
Building the RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley
Ellesmere Port Model Boat Show
Hooton Park, 18/19 May, 2019 by Dave Wooley
Reader’s Models
Your opportunity to see your ‘pride and joy’ in print
Your Club
Liverpool Model Boat Club, a short history by Mike Broadbent
Test Bench
A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories
Next Issue
Preview of articles to come
Marketplace
Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell!
Feature Headers to show you what's inside this month's issue.
Want the latest issue of Model Boats? Use our magazine locator link to find your nearest stockist!
Make sure you never miss out on the latest news, product reviews and competitions with our free RSS feed
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor