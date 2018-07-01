A look at the Cover and Contents of the September 2018 issue of Model Boats on sale 3rd August
From the Editor
Well, there goes another month in the blink of an eye; it’s easily done this time of year as the model boating calendar is pretty well crammed. Very similar to this month’s 84-pager which gives the impression of being much bigger than it is, thanks to no-less than 14 quality articles on a wide range of model boat-related subjects.
As well as the regular Boiler Room, Flotsam & Jetsam, Gallery, Reader’s Models and Dave Wooley’s OSA2 (which is now drawing to a close) we have another informative feature about square-riggers, a couple of Norfolk Wherries get in on the act, show reports from Dortmund, Bournville, 10-Rater and Marblehead Championships and the Kirklees Open Day. The final part of Roger Suitter’s NR-1 submarine has arrived not to mention a superb diorama and story of Operation Jaywick thanks to one of our favourite old Military Modelling contributors, Geoff Barnes who you will be seeing a lot more of.
On top of all that, we have re-issued an old Glynn Guest plan in support of Steve Whitelock’s lovely Talisman build, so I’m hoping, there is a little something for everyone.
I hope you enjoy this issue of the magazine which features a plan from days gone by which many of you will already have in your Model Boat archive. I’m not going to make a habit of re-publishing old plans but, as it was 32 years ago when it first came out, I thought it could do with another airing.
All the best
Martyn Chorlton
Contents
Compass 360
News from the model boating world
Boiler Room
Metal Suitability - A collection of thoughts on Model Steam Plants by Richard Simpson
Flotsam & Jetsam
The Nishimura submarine by John Parker
‘How-to’ Square-rig
Following on from tail ship terminology, Neville Wade guides us through square-rigging
A tale of two wherries
The ‘non-competitive’ sport of wherry building by Mike Benson
Readers’ Models
Sea Trojan - Phil Scales weighty ship-handling harbour tug
Medway Queen
With photography supplied by Fraser Gray, attention is drawn to the paddle steamer Medway Queen
The Dortmund Model Show 2018
A report of the 40th Intermodellbau Messe at Westfalenhalle, Dortmund, April 2018 by Kim Belcher
A Blast from The Past (FREE Bonus Plan)
Steve Whitelock’s take on a model boat design from the 1980’s by Glynn Guest called the Talisman
OSA 2 Fast Missile Boat
It’s now time for the stanchions and turnbuckles of Dave Wooley’s OSA 2 build
Military Boat Day at Bournville
Images at the Bournville Model Boat Club Military Boat Day on June 24, 2018 courtesy of Rob Fowler
NR-1 on and under the water
The final part of the NR-1 story by Roger Suitters
10 Rater & Marblehead World Championships in Biblis, Germany
Reported by Roger Stollery
Target Singapore
Geoff Barnes and Roger Scott’ Operation Jaywick diorama for the Australian National Maritime Museum
Kirklees Model Boat Club Summer Open Day 2018
An event report by Richard Simpson
Marketplace
Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell
Test Bench
A round-up of all the latest kits, books and blingy bits.
A selection of article headers.
