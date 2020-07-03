The August issue will feature part 1 of a review by Nick Brown of the Mountfleet Models LCM 6 semi scale landing craft kit.
________________________________________________________________________________________
Welcome Back!
Following an unavoidable suspension of publication due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are now delighted to inform you that Model Boats will return with the August issue. This will hit the newsstands on July 31st and possibly be with subscribers a little sooner. We will also be welcoming aboard a new editor, Lindsey Amrani. Rest assured, your treasured magazine is in very safe hands.
If you subscribe to the magazine, all issues that have been missed will be added onto the end of current subscription term. If you pay for your subscription via direct debit, the date on which payments are withdrawn from your account will be adjusted; you will be contacted about this individually. Thankfully, we are also able to resume the mailing out of copies to overseas subscribers, so, wherever you are in the world, you can now look forward to receiving your August 2020 issue of Model Boats.
Should you have any further queries, please contact me via email at beth.ashby@mytimemedia.com and I will be happy to assist.
Sincerest thanks for your patience,
Beth Ashby-Njiiri - Subscriptions
Lindsey Amrani - Editor
|Thread
|Replies
|Views
|First Post
|return of modelboats magazine
By anthony hart 2
|3
|306
|03/07/2020 13:45:23
by anthony hart 2
Want the latest issue of Model Boats? Use our magazine locator link to find your nearest stockist!
Make sure you never miss out on the latest news, product reviews and competitions with our free RSS feed
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor