General

The August issue will feature part 1 of a review by Nick Brown of the Mountfleet Models LCM 6 semi scale landing craft kit.

Welcome Back!

Following an unavoidable suspension of publication due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are now delighted to inform you that Model Boats will return with the August issue. This will hit the newsstands on July 31st and possibly be with subscribers a little sooner. We will also be welcoming aboard a new editor, Lindsey Amrani. Rest assured, your treasured magazine is in very safe hands.



If you subscribe to the magazine, all issues that have been missed will be added onto the end of current subscription term. If you pay for your subscription via direct debit, the date on which payments are withdrawn from your account will be adjusted; you will be contacted about this individually. Thankfully, we are also able to resume the mailing out of copies to overseas subscribers, so, wherever you are in the world, you can now look forward to receiving your August 2020 issue of Model Boats.

Should you have any further queries, please contact me via email at beth.ashby@mytimemedia.com and I will be happy to assist.

Sincerest thanks for your patience,

Beth Ashby-Njiiri - Subscriptions

Lindsey Amrani - Editor