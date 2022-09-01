Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the October 2022 issue of Model Boats on sale September 23rd.

In the October 2022 issue of Model Boats magazine, you can look forward to:

* A MINI PULL_OUT PLAN and easy to follow build guide from which you and your pals can create your very own floating bumper cars

* Alan Poole explains how he converted the Type XXI submarine he’d built from a Robbe kit, initially as a dynamic diving model, for far more realistic static dive operation

* The Orphan’s tale: John Mileson’s humorous account of how an old model boat hull was transformed into a charming Swallows & Amazons-style sailing dinghy

* Crafty Chris: John Parker reflects back on how Chris Craft carved out a reputation for pleasure boat excellence and some of the plans and kits available to us as modellers

* Part 2 of Seagull sea change, in which legendary scratch builder Dave Wooley shares many of new tips and trick he’s added to his skill set while working on this imaginative and budget friendly conversion project

* Boiler Room: Richard Simpson addresses the question of which boiler types require testing

* Looking to add life to your latest build? We introduce the new ModelU crew

* Denes’ Designs Smoke Generator: a hands-on review of this innovative new piece of kit

* Four Little Mites: Dave Wiggins takes us on another trip down Memory Lane, this month providing a retrospective look at a set of British-built actuators

PLUS

Latest hobby-related news and dates for your diary

Your Letters: views aired and info shared

Your Models: more brilliant builds celebrated and showcased

Lindsey Amrani

Editor