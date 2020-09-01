A look at the Cover and Contents of the October 2020 issue of Model Boats on sale 25th September.

In the October 2020 issue of Model Boats, don't miss:

  • A FREE plan and full instructions to make building yourself a super little yacht plain sailing
  • Your chance to win a stylish Batela engine room clock for your workshop in our easy to enter prize draw
  • A fascinating interview with the co-owner of, and designer at, Navarino Models, whose wonder wonders will see you wanting to go Greek!
  • Fire-float Denny: Richard Norman, former Chief Engineer at Dennis, reveals the history behind his 1:24 scale build of what’s believed to be the company’s only venture into marine fire-fighting installations
  • So, you want to start racing, but are you ready? Don’t miss this beginner’s guide to getting set up
  • Heaven Shaker: the macabre but conversation provoking new 1:35 scale WWII Kaiten 2 from model kit manufacturer Mikro Mir
  • Motor miscellany: a nostalgic look back at some of the electric motors that once powered our model boats
  • Boiler Room: a simple and easy to understand explanation of safety values and their maintenance
  • Hitting the beach, Part 2: the mission to complete Mountfield Models’ ‘stand-off’ scale landing craft LCM(6) continues
  • Soobrazitelnyy Part 19: the next instalment in the highly detailed step by step guide to scratch building a 1:72 scale replica of the new Russian multi-purpose Soobrazitelnyy corvette

PLUS

  • Compass 360: a round-up of the latest hobby-related news, plus a couple of great give-aways
  • Your models: the launch party pages that invite and welcome everyone, regardless of experience or skill level, to showcase their latest completed projects
  • Your letters: views aired, and information shared

Lindsey Amrani

Editor

