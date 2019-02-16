Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the October 2019 issue of Model Boats on sale 30 August.

From the Editor

Welcome to the October edition of Model Boats Magazine which may, accidently,be a record breaker because we have managed to squeeze 16 articles in this month. One of the reasons for this, is that we are receiving an increasing number of event reports which has the multiple positive effect of promoting more clubs and their members and visitors boats to a wider audience. Most people like to show off their boats and this is a good way of getting them into the magazine, coupled with the new style Reader’s Models.

The more events and clubs we can promote the better, raising the profile of this hobby so as to attract as many newcomers as possible.

All contributions and contributors are most welcome, especially from the many that used to produce articles and reviews for Marine Modelling International. Several ex-MMI contributors are already on board, but there is always room for a few more. We are also on the hunt for budding new designers who fancy having a crack at a plan or two; I know the internet is awash with free plans but it would be nice if Model Boats can keep contributing so as to keep this great hobby of ours fresh and alive. If you want to contribute – please do, you will be made most welcome!

All the best

Martyn Chorlton

Contents

Compass 360

News from the model boating world

HMS Waterwitch

Armoured Hydraulic Gunboat, c1866 by Alan Ludbrook

Barbie goes water skiing

By Ernie Lazenby

HMS Renown

A much-modified Billings 50ft Naval Picket Boat kit by Ian M Barker

Boiler Room

A new burner by Richard Simpson

Memory Lane

Just a Little Nymph by David J Wiggins

Gallery

Svitzer Monarch a Thames tug - photography by Fraser Gray

Perry submersible

Part 2 of this build by Roger Suitters

2019 Marblehead National Championship

A brief report by Roger Stollery

Military Invasion at Bournville

Bournville Military Boat Day 23 June, 2019 by Rob Fowler

Kirklees Model Boat Club Summer Open Day 2019

By Richard Simpson

Reader’s Models

Your opportunity to see your ‘pride and joy’ in print

Med blue at Earl’s Barton

Northampton & District MBC Open Day by Nick Brown

Goole Model Boat Club Open Day

By Jan McGeachie

Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette

Building the RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley

Your Club

Chantry Model Boat Club, Gravesend by Brian Barber

Range Finder

The new Batch 2 River-class OPV HMS Medway by Dave Wooley

Test Bench

A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories

