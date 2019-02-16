A look at the Cover and Contents of the October 2019 issue of Model Boats on sale 30 August.
From the Editor
Welcome to the October edition of Model Boats Magazine which may, accidently,be a record breaker because we have managed to squeeze 16 articles in this month. One of the reasons for this, is that we are receiving an increasing number of event reports which has the multiple positive effect of promoting more clubs and their members and visitors boats to a wider audience. Most people like to show off their boats and this is a good way of getting them into the magazine, coupled with the new style Reader’s Models.
The more events and clubs we can promote the better, raising the profile of this hobby so as to attract as many newcomers as possible.
All contributions and contributors are most welcome, especially from the many that used to produce articles and reviews for Marine Modelling International. Several ex-MMI contributors are already on board, but there is always room for a few more. We are also on the hunt for budding new designers who fancy having a crack at a plan or two; I know the internet is awash with free plans but it would be nice if Model Boats can keep contributing so as to keep this great hobby of ours fresh and alive. If you want to contribute – please do, you will be made most welcome!
All the best
Martyn Chorlton
Contents
Compass 360
News from the model boating world
HMS Waterwitch
Armoured Hydraulic Gunboat, c1866 by Alan Ludbrook
Barbie goes water skiing
By Ernie Lazenby
HMS Renown
A much-modified Billings 50ft Naval Picket Boat kit by Ian M Barker
Boiler Room
A new burner by Richard Simpson
Memory Lane
Just a Little Nymph by David J Wiggins
Gallery
Svitzer Monarch a Thames tug - photography by Fraser Gray
Perry submersible
Part 2 of this build by Roger Suitters
2019 Marblehead National Championship
A brief report by Roger Stollery
Military Invasion at Bournville
Bournville Military Boat Day 23 June, 2019 by Rob Fowler
Kirklees Model Boat Club Summer Open Day 2019
By Richard Simpson
Reader’s Models
Your opportunity to see your ‘pride and joy’ in print
Med blue at Earl’s Barton
Northampton & District MBC Open Day by Nick Brown
Goole Model Boat Club Open Day
By Jan McGeachie
Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette
Building the RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley
Your Club
Chantry Model Boat Club, Gravesend by Brian Barber
Range Finder
The new Batch 2 River-class OPV HMS Medway by Dave Wooley
Test Bench
A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories
Next Issue
Preview of articles to come
Marketplace
Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell!
Some sample feature headers
Want the latest issue of Model Boats? Use our magazine locator link to find your nearest stockist!
Make sure you never miss out on the latest news, product reviews and competitions with our free RSS feed
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor