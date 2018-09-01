A look at the Cover and Contents of the October 2018 issue of Model Boats on sale 7th September
Contents
Compass 360
News from the model boating world
The ‘Frisco Maru’
The USS San Francisco (CA-38) in 1/72 by Allan Pew
Boiler Room
Rules and Regulations by Richard Simpson
Flotsam & Jetsam
Card Modelling by John Parker
The Pleasure of Pond Yachts
Sailing model yachts by Ian Holloway
Gallery
Fraser Gray contribution to the gallery in the shape of the cruise ship Viking Sun
Readers’ Models
MT Magnum Opus - A contemporary harbour tug by Phil Scales
‘Brutus’
The Shape of Things to Come? Global Combat Ship 2050 by Paul Thomason
Grinding your gears
Glynn Guest dispels the myths and magic of gears in your model boat
OSA 2 Fast Missile Boat
Dave Wooley takes a look at the construction of the Strela surface-to-air missile launcher
HMS Lord Nelson
Modelling the Hobby Boss 1/350 scale Pre-Dreadnought by Mike Williams
Range Finder
Dave Wooley takes a brief look at the Canadian frigate HMCS St Johns – Part 1
Marketplace
Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell
Test Bench
A round-up of all the latest kits, books and blingy bits
Editoral
While I write this editorial, I am surrounded by the productive sounds of Sellotape being removed from the roll, the crunch and pop of bubble wrap and the equally satisfying sound of boxes being written on as we go through the ‘enjoyable’ phase of moving house. I’ve already decided (in my own head) that this will be the last time we go through such a process as the goal posts of retirement (or more like ‘semi-retirement’) inch closer and that day of either down-sizing or just selling up arrives (who am I kidding?). What is more important is that, what we are going through is another period of change and I suppose just like all new editors, I like to make my mark and change a few things around or maybe even drop some items and introduce others. I had no intention of making any drastic changes but, some regular contributors have suggested to me that they would like to do the changing instead, and I whole-heartedly support this – a change is as good as a rest. With that in mind, some of the more regular features will make way for new ones as the magazine evolves and meanders towards its 70th birthday.
As well as our usual array of regular features, our main article is a model boat with a difference which, thanks to my inexperience has caused our superb illustrator, Grahame Chambers, an enormous headache and has also resulted in an apology to the boss from myself with regard to the resulting larger than envisaged/anticipated plan/plans! I’m not sure if this is a first but you will be getting a pair of A2 sheets this month which should give you a fighting chance of building Paul Thomason’s impressive ‘Brutus’ modern/future warship. Mike Williams makes a welcome return; he was a regular contributor to Military Modelling and little did I know, also provided material to the departed Marine Modelling International. With the latter in mind, I have met a number of people who used to write for our one and only main competitor in the UK and many of them have expressed an interest in rattling the old keys again to produce some work for Model Boats. Contributors old and new are always welcome, so please, never be afraid to present your ideas; I’ll be waiting!
Martyn Chorlton
A selection of header pages from this month's issue.
