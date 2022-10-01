Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the November 2022 issue of Model Boats on sale October 21st.

In the November 2022 issue of Model Boats magazine, you can look forward to:

* A FREE PLAN for the near water motor trawler Woodleigh and supporting feature from Jim Pottinger

* Your chance to WIN Billing Boats’ superb 1:12 scale kit for the African Queen

* An exclusive 20% reader discount on JSC’s latest 4-in-1 Operation Dynamo card kit

* Part 1 of John Mileson’s new step-by-step series on building a Victorian Steam Launch the easy way

* Richard Simpson provides a tutorial on painting credible crew, using techniques, tips and tricks that really work

* Dave Wooley starts a new start to Finnish series of articles on tackling the coastal missile corvette Tornio

* The Ernest-Bazin: discover why, when it comes to replicating the bizarre, modeller Lionel Broadbent is on a bit of a roll

* Murray River Paddlers: John Parker explains the historic significance of these Australian riverboats, which are today are a huge tourist attraction, and the prospects for those interested in constructing their own scaled down versions

* Boiler Room: Caveat Emptor! Some sage advice on how to avoid the pitfalls when buying second-hand plant

PLUS

A round-up of this month’s hobby related news

Your Letters: views aired and info shared

Your Models: more brilliant builds showcased

Lindsey Amrani

Editor