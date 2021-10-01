A look at the Cover and Contents of the November 2021 issue of Model Boats on sale October 22nd.
In the November 2021 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss:
* A FREE PLAN: plus, a guide to the construction of this super little jet-powered small fast ferry model designed by Glynn Guest
* HMS Invincible: a fascinating account, packed full of tips and tricks, of the all guns blazing approach taken when building the incredible model that is this month’s cover star
* ADHD, modelling & me: an honest, open and insightful explanation of how the hobby benefits our general well-being, as told from a neurodiverse perspective
* ‘Midget’ Nuclear Sub: an exciting recycling project that can be as simple or as complex as you decide to make it
* Dean’s Marine Open Weekend: a photo report from this popular annual showcase, which includes display and demo shots of the splendid models built from the latest kits in the range
* The 2021 MPB Fast Electric Speed Records Day: highlights of the thrills and spills of this SAWs event
* Rescue remedy: how to create a nifty, simple to put together and operate model boat retrieval device
* Adding figures: time to man up!
* Westmoreland woes: a humorous tale of the lengths one modeller went to in order to avoid a bit of argy-bargy with an old friend
* Black Park MBC Open Day: an overview of September’s spectacular event
* The 1955 Mebourne All Models Exhibition: a reflection on how the hobby was promoted Down Under in the post-war period
* Boiler Room: the first of a two-parter documenting a quick and easy working steam launch project
PLUS
Lindsey Amrani
Editor
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor