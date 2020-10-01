Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the November 2020 issue of Model Boats on sale 30th October.

Contents:

Capture the moment: release your inner Spielberg – and no, you’re not going to need a bigger boat!

The gorgeous Galway Hooker: the touching story of a model boat builder, his young apprentice and a tricky Båd Mór build.

Atomic smitten: reflecting on the 1950s’ atomic-powered prototype NS Savannah and the models produced.

Transformed into Torrens: how making modifications to a kit for the Cutty Sark allowed another magnificent Colonial cutter to be created.

Phalanx formation: a hands-on assessment of RPG Models’ 1:35 scale Mk-15 Phalanx Close-In Weapons System.

A brief history of model yachts: the evolution of these scaled-down beauties explored

Hitting the Beach: the mission to build Mountfleet Models LCM(6) concludes.

Soobrazitelynyy: the step by step guide to the 1:72 build of the Russian multi-purpose Soobrazitelnyy corvette continues.

Boiler Room: selecting the correct valve for your particular requirements explained

Buy the book: riveting new reads recommended.

Plus,

Compass 360: latest news plus recent prize draw winners announced.

A bumper 9-page Your Models/Your Letters/Your Hints & Tips section.

