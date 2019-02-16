Magazine Covers and Contents

Every now and then, a ‘call to arms’ actually works; not that is hasn’t before for me, but in the past month I have gained more new contributors and commissioned more articles since taking over the helm! A number of these commissions are from people who have never written for the magazine before and had convinced themselves that they were not good enough to write, let alone build, while others have been motivated to rattle the keys once again after a break. This is great news as this magazine is yours and, while I do have some modicum of control over what goes in and what doesn’t, I’m generally at the mercy of the material that is supplied to me. If you want to see more of a particular subject please don’t hesitate to let me know, although be prepared for my standard reply of ‘do you fancy writing an article yourself?’

Don’t forget to visit your very own Forum at www.modelboats.co.uk. It’s quieter than most, but the welcome is always friendly and you won’t get torn apart if you ask a daft question – I ask them all the time, it’s the only way to learn! The Facebook page is also worth a visit. Our page continues to grow and is updated almost daily with some great model boat features and stories, one of which received quite a lot of attention a couple of weeks ago. The story was about a boy with autism who built the largest replica of the Titanic out of Lego! It’s incredible, he is incredible and the response from our Facebook viewers was impressive; there were more than 90 shares alone which I know is not huge in FB terms, but is massive in Model Boat Magazine terms.

In the meantime, enjoy your hobby and let’s make sure we look out for each other.

All the best

Martyn Chorlton

This issue goes on sale 27 Sep, 2019

Contents

6 Compass 360

News from the model boating world

12 No longer bringing up the rear!

Hotting-Up a Basic RG65 by John Goodyear

20 HMS Cornwall

Trumpeter’s 1/350 County-class heavy cruiser by Mike Williams

26 Re-inventing the wheel

By Dermot Curnyn

30 Sea Truck 12 (Free Plan)

Old RC technology in a Modern Craft by Tony Dalton

41 Patria (Free Plan)

A classic European lake paddle steamer by Dermot Curnyn

48 Perry submersible

Part 3 of this build by Roger Suitters

54 Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette

Building the RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley

60 Your Club

Black Park Model Boat Club by Jeff Carter

62 2019 MPBA

2019 MPBA National Fast Electric Championship by Ian Williams

64 Test Bench

A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories

