Every now and then, a ‘call to arms’ actually works; not that is hasn’t before for me, but in the past month I have gained more new contributors and commissioned more articles since taking over the helm! A number of these commissions are from people who have never written for the magazine before and had convinced themselves that they were not good enough to write, let alone build, while others have been motivated to rattle the keys once again after a break. This is great news as this magazine is yours and, while I do have some modicum of control over what goes in and what doesn’t, I’m generally at the mercy of the material that is supplied to me. If you want to see more of a particular subject please don’t hesitate to let me know, although be prepared for my standard reply of ‘do you fancy writing an article yourself?’
Don’t forget to visit your very own Forum at www.modelboats.co.uk. It’s quieter than most, but the welcome is always friendly and you won’t get torn apart if you ask a daft question – I ask them all the time, it’s the only way to learn! The Facebook page is also worth a visit. Our page continues to grow and is updated almost daily with some great model boat features and stories, one of which received quite a lot of attention a couple of weeks ago. The story was about a boy with autism who built the largest replica of the Titanic out of Lego! It’s incredible, he is incredible and the response from our Facebook viewers was impressive; there were more than 90 shares alone which I know is not huge in FB terms, but is massive in Model Boat Magazine terms.
In the meantime, enjoy your hobby and let’s make sure we look out for each other.
All the best
Martyn Chorlton
This issue goes on sale 27 Sep, 2019
Contents
6 Compass 360
News from the model boating world
12 No longer bringing up the rear!
Hotting-Up a Basic RG65 by John Goodyear
20 HMS Cornwall
Trumpeter’s 1/350 County-class heavy cruiser by Mike Williams
26 Re-inventing the wheel
By Dermot Curnyn
30 Sea Truck 12 (Free Plan)
Old RC technology in a Modern Craft by Tony Dalton
41 Patria (Free Plan)
A classic European lake paddle steamer by Dermot Curnyn
48 Perry submersible
Part 3 of this build by Roger Suitters
54 Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette
Building the RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley
60 Your Club
Black Park Model Boat Club by Jeff Carter
62 2019 MPBA
2019 MPBA National Fast Electric Championship by Ian Williams
64 Test Bench
A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories
68 Next Issue
Preview of articles to come
69 Marketplace
Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell!
