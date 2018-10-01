Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the November 2018 issue of Model Boats on sale 5th October

Model Boats November 2018

From the Editor.

Hello again and welcome to another busy edition of Model Boats magazine which as usual, includes a mix of military, civilian, electric, steam and sailing boats. We are very lucky that this ‘floaty’ hobby covers such a wide range of subjects and disciplines and I sometimes wonder how I’m ever going to gather it all together under one roof! On top of that, there is the pleasant distraction of viewing and sailing on the ‘real thing’ and one recent visit to the Historic Dockyard at Chatham highlighted how useful it can be to the modeller to immerse themselves amongst the very objects that they are trying to create in model form. What makes Chatham magical is that, within the space of a few yards, you can board a 19th Century sloop (HMS Gannet), a Cold War submarine (HMS Ocelot) and a Second World War vintage C-Class destroyer (HMS Cavalier). On top of that, you are immersed in history thanks to Chatham’s own history as a Royal Naval dockyard from the 16th Century through to its closure in 1984.

In the meantime, please keep your contributions coming; I had a good response from my ‘call to arms’ last month. If there is something you would like to see in the magazine, please send me a message and I will see what I can do.

All the best

Martyn Chorlton

Editor

News from the model boating world

Manannan

A wave-piercing catamaran ferry by Roy Cheers (Part 1 of 2)

The Tool Box by Richard Simpson

The mysterious world of ‘pop-pop’ boats by John Parker

Fraser Gray explores this beautifully restored Brigantine Eye of the Wind

Model Boat Convention 2018

The 2018 MBC at Haydock Park reported by Dave Wooley

The Combat Support Boat

The Fairey Allday Marine Ltd CSB by John Norris

OSA 2 Fast Missile Boat

Dave Wooley guides us through the airbrushing of the hull and deck of his OSA 2

Sunny A3 Tug Boat

Keil Kraft-inspired design by Ray Wood

CADMA 2018

Model Boat Show report by Gareth Jones

Showing your slip?

Glynn Guest with advice and tips for modellers

Going Below

Neville Wade describes how to keep the water above deck rather than below

Club 500 Racing

A look at a popular model boat club activity by Richard Simpson (Part 1)

Presidential PT Boat!

Revell 1/72 Patrol Torpedo Boat PT-109 by Toby Knight

Part 2 of the Canadian frigate HMCS St Johns – Part 2

A round-up of all the latest kits, books and blingy bits

Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell

