A look at the Cover and Contents of the November 2018 issue of Model Boats on sale 5th October
Model Boats November 2018
From the Editor.
Hello again and welcome to another busy edition of Model Boats magazine which as usual, includes a mix of military, civilian, electric, steam and sailing boats. We are very lucky that this ‘floaty’ hobby covers such a wide range of subjects and disciplines and I sometimes wonder how I’m ever going to gather it all together under one roof! On top of that, there is the pleasant distraction of viewing and sailing on the ‘real thing’ and one recent visit to the Historic Dockyard at Chatham highlighted how useful it can be to the modeller to immerse themselves amongst the very objects that they are trying to create in model form. What makes Chatham magical is that, within the space of a few yards, you can board a 19th Century sloop (HMS Gannet), a Cold War submarine (HMS Ocelot) and a Second World War vintage C-Class destroyer (HMS Cavalier). On top of that, you are immersed in history thanks to Chatham’s own history as a Royal Naval dockyard from the 16th Century through to its closure in 1984.
In the meantime, please keep your contributions coming; I had a good response from my ‘call to arms’ last month. If there is something you would like to see in the magazine, please send me a message and I will see what I can do.
All the best
Martyn Chorlton
Editor
Contents
Compass 360
News from the model boating world
Manannan
A wave-piercing catamaran ferry by Roy Cheers (Part 1 of 2)
Boiler Room
The Tool Box by Richard Simpson
Flotsam & Jetsam
The mysterious world of ‘pop-pop’ boats by John Parker
Gallery
Fraser Gray explores this beautifully restored Brigantine Eye of the Wind
Model Boat Convention 2018
The 2018 MBC at Haydock Park reported by Dave Wooley
The Combat Support Boat
The Fairey Allday Marine Ltd CSB by John Norris
OSA 2 Fast Missile Boat
Dave Wooley guides us through the airbrushing of the hull and deck of his OSA 2
Sunny A3 Tug Boat
Keil Kraft-inspired design by Ray Wood
CADMA 2018
Model Boat Show report by Gareth Jones
Showing your slip?
Glynn Guest with advice and tips for modellers
Going Below
Neville Wade describes how to keep the water above deck rather than below
Club 500 Racing
A look at a popular model boat club activity by Richard Simpson (Part 1)
Presidential PT Boat!
Revell 1/72 Patrol Torpedo Boat PT-109 by Toby Knight
Range Finder
Part 2 of the Canadian frigate HMCS St Johns – Part 2
Test Bench
A round-up of all the latest kits, books and blingy bits
Next Issue
Marketplace
Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell
And now for some article headers to whet your appetite...
