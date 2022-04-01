Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the May 2022 issue of Model Boats on sale April 22nd.

In the May 2022 issue of Model Boats magazine, you can look forward to:

* A FREE PLAN for LCT 7074 – plus a step by step guide to this World War II landing craft

* Valiant Lady: a first look at Virgin Voyages’ stunning new ‘adults-only’ luxury cruise ship

* A large-scale, lightweight, Vosper MTB that’s as fast and fun as it is visually striking

* A quirky little working hybrid sub in the form of a ‘Steam Punk’ Catfish

* That sinking feeling: a humorous account of one modeller’s first attempt at water ballasting

* Perfecting Penang: the story behind the completion of this beautiful barque decades after its original owner began work on it but then set it aside

* The Starling has landed: JSC’s latest card kit unwrapped and assessed

* Wash & Brush Up, Part 2: it’s back to basics again as we focus on the technique of dry brushing and the effects that can be achieved

* Sparks fly: in another trip down Memory Lane we reflect on the spark and glow ignition engines once marketed by Frog and ETA

* Boiler Room: why it’s worth clueing up on combustion

PLUS

A round up of the latest hobby-related news

Your Models: prepare to be wowed by the work of your fellow readers

Your Letters: views aired, info shared and help/advice sought

Lindsey Amrani

Editor