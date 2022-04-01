A look at the Cover and Contents of the May 2022 issue of Model Boats on sale April 22nd.
In the May 2022 issue of Model Boats magazine, you can look forward to:
* A FREE PLAN for LCT 7074 – plus a step by step guide to this World War II landing craft
* Valiant Lady: a first look at Virgin Voyages’ stunning new ‘adults-only’ luxury cruise ship
* A large-scale, lightweight, Vosper MTB that’s as fast and fun as it is visually striking
* A quirky little working hybrid sub in the form of a ‘Steam Punk’ Catfish
* That sinking feeling: a humorous account of one modeller’s first attempt at water ballasting
* Perfecting Penang: the story behind the completion of this beautiful barque decades after its original owner began work on it but then set it aside
* The Starling has landed: JSC’s latest card kit unwrapped and assessed
* Wash & Brush Up, Part 2: it’s back to basics again as we focus on the technique of dry brushing and the effects that can be achieved
* Sparks fly: in another trip down Memory Lane we reflect on the spark and glow ignition engines once marketed by Frog and ETA
* Boiler Room: why it’s worth clueing up on combustion
PLUS
Lindsey Amrani
Editor
Want the latest issue of Model Boats? Use our magazine locator link to find your nearest stockist!
Make sure you never miss out on the latest news, product reviews and competitions with our free RSS feed
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor