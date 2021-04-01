A look at the Cover and Contents of the May 2021 issue of Model Boats on sale 23rd April.

 

Don’t miss the exciting Miami vice-style speedboat model FREE plan, lots of fascinating and informative features, latest news, your views, and much, much more – all in the May issue of MB!

In the May 2021 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss:

 

  • Our FREE plan and step by step guide to creating an exciting working speedboat model that will bring a bit of Miami vice to your local pond!
  • Building Bobin: how to construct and power a totally charming and lots of fun micro-yacht explained
  • Box clever: practical, better safe than sorry, advice on protecting your models while in storage and during transportation
  • Ready for your next project? We present Leader, the UK’s first hybrid Pilot’s boat
  • HMS Saumarez: scatch building a 1:200 scale beauty using both tried and tested and innovative new methods and techniques
  • Get the right angle: a simple but effective hobby hack shared
  • Cockatoo Island Dockyard: the historic Sydney tourist attraction that’s definitely a trip for every model boat builder’s ‘bucket list’
  • Just hold a Sprengbrook: another blast from the past in our Memory Lane series
  • Boiler Room: tackling the practical application of soft soldering
  • Soobrazitelynn: in the penultimate instalment in this series, it’s onwards and upwards with the flight deck, figures, helicopters and ship’s rigging

PLUS

  • Compass 360: our round-up of the latest hobby related news  
  • Your models: more of your brilliant builds showcased
  • Your letters: views aired, information shared and appeals for information you may be able to help with
  • Buy the book: riveting read recommendations for your model boats bookshelf

 

