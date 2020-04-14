Magazine Covers and Contents

Welcome to the May edition of Model Boat Magazine which finds itself in a completely different world compared to the one I was one in just four weeks ago! I’m afraid the unavoidable topic of Coronavirus (aka COVID-19) is affecting us all (without exception - unless you are already living like a hermit) and the magazine, like all the others in the MyTimeMedia Group (and beyond) is enduring very heavy restrictions. Because of the huge reduction in newsstand sales (i.e. W H Smiths), the publishers have enforced a very tight budget on us; 66% down tight which means our contributor budget will not be what it was for the foreseeable future. I have already contacted a large number of regular and new contributors and the response has been very humbling; many of you forfeiting payment rather than see this great old magazine go down. We do still have a small budget, so payments (lower than normal) will still be made but I have been instructed not to commission any new articles. That said, that does not stop you from contributing them; I have been very lucky so far and have not actually commissioned that many, the natural flow of input from you all has maintained a very nice balance of content and with some encouragement, has broadened it.

For the next few issues, I will have to make some changes which hopefully will be so easy on the eye that you barely notice the difference. From the editorial staff point of view (that’s me and designer Richard) we have been here before to a degree and have far too much experience of producing magazines on low budgets. So with that in mind, rest assured that we will do everything in our power to keep the ship on its current course and you never know, we may actually benefit as thousands across the country twiddle their thumbs and turn to the hobby sector to get them through ‘self-isolation’. You would not believe how many people (modellers) have contacted me dreaming of the day that were told to stay out the way in the workshop!

Take care everyone – and if the Government says stay at home - ‘stay a home!’

Martyn

14 SS Jarrix

A Mountfleet Models Kit built by Allan Miller

22 The ‘Black Pearl’

Something a little different by Peter Sly

26 DUKW

Making the Italeri 1/35th DUKW truly amphibious by Francis McNaughton

36 Boiler Room

Working Boats 2 by Richard Simpson

40 Memory Lane

Specialist Marine Radio by David J Wiggins

42 So good, I made it twice

Alan Charlish is inspired by a little puffer

46 HMS Argonaut

Building a Second World War Dido-class cruiser by John Edwards

52 Arduino – an introduction

What is it? What does it do? How can I use it? by Roy Cheers

62 Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette

Building the new Russian multi-purpose corvette RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley

70 Test Bench

A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories

