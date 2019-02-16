A look at the Cover and Contents of the May 2019 issue of Model Boats on sale 12th April
From the Editor
Welcome to the May 2019 edition of Model Boats magazine, produced at a time of year when the evenings are rapidly drawing out, giving us all the option of some extra evening sailing as well as the usual weekend cruise. Thank you to the many who responded to last month’s editorial; a number of new contributors, with new ideas, have stepped up to the plate and, all being well, this batch of authors will broaden the remit of the magazine still further.
This month, Nick Brown concludes his excellent Whaleback build, a vessel that I will be taking on tour with me this season, the Type 2 HSL, serving as the Model Boats flagship! Tony Dalton returns with his 1/48 scale Fairey Huntsman, Dermot Curnyn’s James P. Woods build continues and a couple of free plan features are provided by John C. Hanson and Glynn Guest. New contributor, David Nicolson, presents the first of what could be a few articles for the magazine, while our valued regulars Richard Simpson, Dave Wooley and Colin Bishop bring up the rear and fill in the gaps; the latter being an important task I hasten to add!
All the best
Martyn Chorlton
Contents
Compass 360
News from the model boating world
All British Whaleback
Nick Brown’s finale to his Type 2 HSL build
Sporty Huntsman
1/48 Fairey Huntsman 31 Sport by Tony Dalton
Boiler Room
Sizing Boilers by Richard Simpson
James P Woods
A typical US harbour-type tug by Dermot Curnyn (Part 3 of 5)
Evergreen (Free Plan No.1)
Stirling (hot air) engine and solar cells power by John C. Hanson
Riblet
A simple semi-scale RC model based on a small RIB by Glynn Guest
Builder in residence
Gerry Westenberg and his Model Navy by David Nicolson
Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette
Building the RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley
The Grange Modellers Show 2019
Colin Bishop reports from Midhurst
Range Finder
HMS Edinburgh, Type 42 Destroyer by Dave Wooley (Part 2 of 2)
Test Bench
A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories
Mooring Post
Heavy Electricity? Advice and tips from Glynn Guest
Next Issue
Preview of articles to come
Marketplace
Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell!
