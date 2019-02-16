Magazine Covers and Contents

From the Editor

Welcome to the May 2019 edition of Model Boats magazine, produced at a time of year when the evenings are rapidly drawing out, giving us all the option of some extra evening sailing as well as the usual weekend cruise. Thank you to the many who responded to last month’s editorial; a number of new contributors, with new ideas, have stepped up to the plate and, all being well, this batch of authors will broaden the remit of the magazine still further.

This month, Nick Brown concludes his excellent Whaleback build, a vessel that I will be taking on tour with me this season, the Type 2 HSL, serving as the Model Boats flagship! Tony Dalton returns with his 1/48 scale Fairey Huntsman, Dermot Curnyn’s James P. Woods build continues and a couple of free plan features are provided by John C. Hanson and Glynn Guest. New contributor, David Nicolson, presents the first of what could be a few articles for the magazine, while our valued regulars Richard Simpson, Dave Wooley and Colin Bishop bring up the rear and fill in the gaps; the latter being an important task I hasten to add!

All the best

Martyn Chorlton

Contents

Compass 360

News from the model boating world

All British Whaleback

Nick Brown’s finale to his Type 2 HSL build

Sporty Huntsman

1/48 Fairey Huntsman 31 Sport by Tony Dalton

Boiler Room

Sizing Boilers by Richard Simpson

James P Woods

A typical US harbour-type tug by Dermot Curnyn (Part 3 of 5)

Evergreen (Free Plan No.1)

Stirling (hot air) engine and solar cells power by John C. Hanson

Riblet

A simple semi-scale RC model based on a small RIB by Glynn Guest

Builder in residence

Gerry Westenberg and his Model Navy by David Nicolson

Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette

Building the RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley

The Grange Modellers Show 2019

Colin Bishop reports from Midhurst

Range Finder

HMS Edinburgh, Type 42 Destroyer by Dave Wooley (Part 2 of 2)

Test Bench

A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories

Mooring Post

Heavy Electricity? Advice and tips from Glynn Guest

