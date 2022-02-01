Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the March 2022 issue of Model Boats on sale February 18th.

In the March 2022 issue of Model Boats magazine, you can look forward to:

* A FREE PLAN for Tristan – the little paddle boat; plus a supporting feature to guide you through this easy to build and guaranteed to charm model for children of all ages, from three to 103!

* The Big Storm: Joysway’s ARTR (Almost Ready to Run) new racing catamaran gets put through its paces

* Severn Trow, Part 1: the story behind how model that features as this month’s cover star was conceived, designed and built from scratch

*Blowing up an S-100 Schnellboot: how a unique and impressive 1:48 scale scratch-built version of this fascinating fast attack boat was designed and constructed using Revell’s 1:72 plastic kit as a reference point

* Building Brent: a fun filled tale of mayhem and misadventures while building this terrific little TID tug

* On the Cresta Run: Keil-Kraft’s classic 1960s’ ‘EeZeBilt’ balsa wood model boat kits remembered

* Bonza Balsa: the virtues of this affordable and ecologically sustainable building material extolled

* Age of Sail white metal miniatures: a hands-on review of one of the 1:1200 scale ships sets in Ark Royal Miniatures’ newly launched series

* Boiler Room: the pros and cons of the two main gas tank types considered

PLUS

A round up of the latest hobby-related news

Your Letters: views aired and info shared

Your Models: splendid work showcased

Lindsey Amrani

Editor