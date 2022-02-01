A look at the Cover and Contents of the March 2022 issue of Model Boats on sale February 18th.
In the March 2022 issue of Model Boats magazine, you can look forward to:
* A FREE PLAN for Tristan – the little paddle boat; plus a supporting feature to guide you through this easy to build and guaranteed to charm model for children of all ages, from three to 103!
* The Big Storm: Joysway’s ARTR (Almost Ready to Run) new racing catamaran gets put through its paces
* Severn Trow, Part 1: the story behind how model that features as this month’s cover star was conceived, designed and built from scratch
*Blowing up an S-100 Schnellboot: how a unique and impressive 1:48 scale scratch-built version of this fascinating fast attack boat was designed and constructed using Revell’s 1:72 plastic kit as a reference point
* Building Brent: a fun filled tale of mayhem and misadventures while building this terrific little TID tug
* On the Cresta Run: Keil-Kraft’s classic 1960s’ ‘EeZeBilt’ balsa wood model boat kits remembered
* Bonza Balsa: the virtues of this affordable and ecologically sustainable building material extolled
* Age of Sail white metal miniatures: a hands-on review of one of the 1:1200 scale ships sets in Ark Royal Miniatures’ newly launched series
* Boiler Room: the pros and cons of the two main gas tank types considered
PLUS
Lindsey Amrani
Editor
Want the latest issue of Model Boats? Use our magazine locator link to find your nearest stockist!
Make sure you never miss out on the latest news, product reviews and competitions with our free RSS feed
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor