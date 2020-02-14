Magazine Covers and Contents

A preview of the Cover and Contents of Model Boats Magazine (MB70-833), March 2020 on sale 14 February.

By the time this edition of Model Boats magazine drops on your doormat, we will either be in the depths of winter or the sun will be shining, the bulbs will be pushing through and the birds will be singing more than usual. As much as I don’t like the cold any more than the rest of you, I do hope that the seasons remain on track in effort to dispel the fact that global warming is real; I fear that that hope is nothing more than a pipe dream! Some of you will be coming out of hibernation earlier than others; I even managed to finish a couple of projects myself which ‘forced’ me to the pond side earlier than planned.

This edition of the magazine is filled with a number of articles which were planned for 2019; one of them in particular is much awaited by many of you and I apologise for it not appearing sooner. Dermot Curnyn’s excellent Patria build has had quite a following and I completely miscalculated the fact that the second part was not in my grubby mitts before publishing the first part – you just can’t get the staff (so I’ve been told!). We have a couple of new contributors this month including Chris Watton (Vanguard Models), who also advertises with us.

On that positive note, please keep the contributions coming and don’t forget to send your diary dates in nice and early for your all important event in 2020.

All the best

Martyn Chorlton

Contents

12 HMS Victory

A few aspects of researching a 1/64 scale HMS Victory kit by Chris Watton

20 Olympic

Tony Dalton converts the 1/350 Minicraft RMS Titanic into the HMT Olympic

28 The ‘Scrapper’ Purple Peril

3D Printing of Model Yacht Hulls by John Goodyear

36 Boiler Room

A collection of thoughts on Model Steam Plants by Richard Simpson

40 Memory Lane

I need a charge! By David J Wiggins

42 Amundsen’s ‘Gjøa’

Hardanger Jekt on the yard by David Bray

46 Let’s make waves!’

A beginner’s guide to the ‘Techie Stuff’ by Dave Milbourn

52 Patria (Part.2)

A classic European lake paddle steamer by Dermot Curnyn

62 Airbrushing Techniques for Beginners

A look at using some basic airbrushing techniques by Richard Simpson

68 Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette

Building the new Russian multi-purpose corvette RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley

62 Windermere Jetty

Visiting the new Windermere Jetty Museum, Bowness by Dave Wooley

72 Test Bench

A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories

