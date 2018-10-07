A look at the Cover and Contents of the March 2019 issue of Model Boats on sale 15th February
From the Editor
I’m sat here in my cozy office looking out on a frozen landscape, just pondering the decision I made a few weeks ago to test a new fast electric boat at the Boston MBC. It was a pretty cold day and it had not entered my head that the pond could be frozen – what in winter time? Anyway, on arrival, yep, you guessed it, the middle of the pond was frozen, however in my over confident head I could see an ice-free patch in one corner big enough just to try the boat out if nothing else. After a shaky start I felt like I was getting the hang of the boat and kidding myself that the ice did not look that thick in the middle set about breaking it up! Within seconds the vessel was across the pond, made contact with the edge of the ‘thin’ ice, launched ‘itself’ (I had nothing to do with it from this point) into the air and came to an agonizing halt a couple of feet from the comfort of free water. It was effectively ‘grounded’ in the middle of the pond! Thank goodness a white knight came along armed with a fishing rod, complete with a tennis ball on the end to recover the stricken vessel! Lesson learned – show some patience, especially with a new boat!
All the best
Martyn Chorlton
Contents
Compass 360
News from the model boating world
All British Whaleback
Nick Brown builds a classic Type 2 HSL – Part 2
Warrior
Barry Lalonde scratches a Golden Hind-type ‘Pirate Ship’ (Part 1 of 2)
Massey Shaw
Fraser Gray takes us on board this beautifully restored fire boat
Boiler Room
Burners, Part 2 by Richard Simpson
Modes Matter
Getting the most out of your transmitter by Glynn Guest
J P Woods
A typical US harbour-type tug by Dermot Curnyn (Part 1 of 5)
The plan (2 sheets) can be downloaded from this link:
https://www.modelboats.co.uk/sites/2/documents/MB-Mar19-JamesPWoods-35thScale-Sheet.pdf
A canny ‘black’ submarine
Painting and Weathering Trumpeter’s HMS Astute by Gary Radford
Dive, Dive, Dive!!!!!
September 2018 Bournville Submarine ‘Dive In’ by Rob Fowler
Festi’ Maquettes Model Show
Bassens, Bordeaux 6/7 October, 2018 by David Garden
Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette
Building the RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley
Range Finder
SMS Viribus Unitis by Dave Wooley
Reader’s Letters
Your feedback and comments
Test Bench
A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories
Next Issue
Preview of articles to come
Marketplace
Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell!
Some article headers to tempt you!
Want the latest issue of Model Boats? Use our magazine locator link to find your nearest stockist!
Make sure you never miss out on the latest news, product reviews and competitions with our free RSS feed
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor