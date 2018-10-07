Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the March 2019 issue of Model Boats on sale 15th February

From the Editor

I’m sat here in my cozy office looking out on a frozen landscape, just pondering the decision I made a few weeks ago to test a new fast electric boat at the Boston MBC. It was a pretty cold day and it had not entered my head that the pond could be frozen – what in winter time? Anyway, on arrival, yep, you guessed it, the middle of the pond was frozen, however in my over confident head I could see an ice-free patch in one corner big enough just to try the boat out if nothing else. After a shaky start I felt like I was getting the hang of the boat and kidding myself that the ice did not look that thick in the middle set about breaking it up! Within seconds the vessel was across the pond, made contact with the edge of the ‘thin’ ice, launched ‘itself’ (I had nothing to do with it from this point) into the air and came to an agonizing halt a couple of feet from the comfort of free water. It was effectively ‘grounded’ in the middle of the pond! Thank goodness a white knight came along armed with a fishing rod, complete with a tennis ball on the end to recover the stricken vessel! Lesson learned – show some patience, especially with a new boat!

All the best

Martyn Chorlton

Contents

Compass 360

News from the model boating world

All British Whaleback

Nick Brown builds a classic Type 2 HSL – Part 2

Warrior

Barry Lalonde scratches a Golden Hind-type ‘Pirate Ship’ (Part 1 of 2)

Massey Shaw

Fraser Gray takes us on board this beautifully restored fire boat

Boiler Room

Burners, Part 2 by Richard Simpson

Modes Matter

Getting the most out of your transmitter by Glynn Guest

J P Woods

A typical US harbour-type tug by Dermot Curnyn (Part 1 of 5)

The plan (2 sheets) can be downloaded from this link:

https://www.modelboats.co.uk/sites/2/documents/MB-Mar19-JamesPWoods-35thScale-Sheet.pdf

A canny ‘black’ submarine

Painting and Weathering Trumpeter’s HMS Astute by Gary Radford

Dive, Dive, Dive!!!!!

September 2018 Bournville Submarine ‘Dive In’ by Rob Fowler

Festi’ Maquettes Model Show

Bassens, Bordeaux 6/7 October, 2018 by David Garden

Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette

Building the RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley

Range Finder

SMS Viribus Unitis by Dave Wooley

Reader’s Letters

Your feedback and comments

Test Bench

A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories

Next Issue

Preview of articles to come

Marketplace

Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell!

Some article headers to tempt you!