A look at the Cover and Contents of the June 2022 issue of Model Boats on sale May 20th.
In the June 2022 issue of Model Boats magazine, you can look forward to:
* WARSHIP 2022: your chance to WIN the latest edition from the publishers of this celebrated annual naval review
* The Larsen Aqua Aircar: taking on the challenge of making a flawed 1:1 concept vessel actually work on water in model form
* Empress of Canada: the first instalment in a three-part guide to building this classic transatlantic passenger liner
* Small-scale sail: the tricky art of sizing down ‘sea-worthy’ square riggers
* Keil Kraft’s little EeZeBilts: a nostalgic look back at the trio of kits in KK’s range which were designed specifically with the novice in mind
* Oberons Down Under: the success story of this submarine class in Royal Australian Navy service and some interesting opportunities for scale modellers flagged up
* Controlling two shafts: the various options explained and considered
* LCT 7074: Part 2 of the build brief for those of you wishing to complete the mission rolled out with last month’s free pull-out plan
* Boiler Room: the first of four instalments that document a build undertaken with the express object of testing out some innovative and exciting new equipment
PLUS
Lindsey Amrani
Editor
