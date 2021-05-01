A look at the Cover and Contents of the June 2021 issue of Model Boats on sale 21st May.

Go Greek without the air miles; discover some great little boats to build & sail with the kids; swat up on the checks and tasks to ensure a Steam Test pass and lots more, all in the June issue of MB!  


In the June 2021 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss:

  • Chaniotiki Gaita: a hands-on review of Navarino Models’ 1:24 scale traditional Greek fishing boat kit
  • Seaworthy Small Ships: a fascinating interview pointing you in the direction of some great little model boats to build and sail with the kids this summer 
  • Fast Electric on a budget: a simple and very reasonably priced kit to get you started assessed
  • Steam Test Preparation: this month’s instalment of Boiler Room explains how to carry out the checks and tasks to ensure a pass
  • Before you rule out rigging: it may just surprise you to learn just how little effort it takes to improve the realism of cargo ships, trawlers, etc
  • The dark art of alchemy: all you need to know to conjure up your very own electro-etched nameplate at home
  • Schnellboot S-38: weathering and mods to make your finished build of Italeri’s new 1:35 scale static kit even better
  • Ocean Liners: a retrospective on these magnificent, and lesser modelled, vessels and their sad demise
  • Soobrazitelynn: the final instalment in this long running series covering Dave Woolley’s 1:72 scale scratch build of Russia’s multi-purpose corvette

    PLUS
  • A round up of the latest hobby-related news  
  • Your models: six whole pages of salute-worthy projects showcased
  • Your letters: views aired, information shared and appeals for your advice and input flagged up.

