A look at the Cover and Contents of the June 2019 issue of Model Boats on sale 10th May.
From the Editor
Another busy month passes in the blink of eye and as I write these words, my travels are not quite over for April, as there will be another visit up the road to Ingham and the Mobile Marine’s Spring Bonanza on the 27th. This month, I have already been invited over to my most local MBC at Spalding of which I am now a member (always support your local club!) and a couple of days later I spent the day at Thorpe Lake covering Electra Round 1 not to forget some testing at Wicksteed Park at the tail end of last month. It’s suddenly all go and, this month, Diary Dates reflects that as event tops event and typically I have to make the decision as to which one of at least three events that are taking place on the same weekend I should go to, after receiving invitations to all of them!
In the meantime, keep the material flowing in; don’t be shy, all subjects are most welcome.
All the best
Martyn Chorlton
Contents
Compass 360
News from the model boating world
Hydroplane
A 1948-vintage Hobbies Ltd. working model by Ashley Needham
Dumb Barge
Easy Scratch build dumb barge for the financially challenged boat builder by Jim Forrester
Boiler Room
Out of Hibernation by Richard Simpson
James P Woods
A typical US harbour-type tug by Dermot Curnyn (Part 4 of 5)
Electra
Round 1 of the season hosted by the Elmbridge Model Boat Club at Thorpe Lake by the editor
Schnellboot
1/35 Italeri Type S-38 by Gary Radford (Part 1 of 4)
A transport problem solved!
By Denis Pitcher
Memory Lane
The ‘Optac’ by David J. Wiggins
Premier League
Establishing a new company in the model boating world has never been easy by Graham Ashby
A triumph of re-purposing!
Eastbourne Model Powerboat Club - Chicken Tray Challenge 2 February, 2019 by Richard Bosly
Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette
Building the RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley
Range Finder
The Lürssen/Combattante IIa Type 148 Fast Attack Craft of the German Navy by Dave Wooley (Part 1 of 2)
Angry Shark
Just go steady boy! - Testing the Volantex Racent Angry Shark 81cm by the editor
Reader’s Letters
Your feedback and comments
Bournville All Comers
The Bournville All Comers Vane Race Grand Prix sponsored by Ian Cooke
Test Bench
A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories
Next Issue
Preview of articles to come
Marketplace
Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell!
