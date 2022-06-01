Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the July 2022 issue of Model Boats on sale June 17th.

In the July 2022 issue of Model Boats magazine…

* Don’t miss the FREE PULL-OUT PLAN for the coastal trip boat model, Osprey, plus an easy to follow and well-illustrated six-page supporting feature

* Get stuck in with our beginner’s guide to glues

* Build today, shape tomorrow: read all about how a present inspired by the past now looks set to be the gift that goes on giving

* Sterling work: the story of a long-abandoned first ever R/C project, decades of devastation, and a truly sensational renovation

* HMS Victory: the long build that ended up going viral!

* Welcome aboard, Mr Onedin: the Bristol Channel Pilot Cutter inspired by the ‘Age of Romance’ but built in the rather less glamorous setting of a potting shed!

* USS Roosevelt: check out some of the very nifty working features on this 1:96 scale Arleigh Burke class destroyer scratch build

* Empress of Canada, Part 2; join us for the next leg in this voyage of discovery

* Taycol trickery: practical help and advice on how these vintage British-made motors can be modified to use alongside modern R/C equipment, allowing you to achieve not just a convincingly nostalgic look but reverse running, too!

* Boiler Room: Richard Simpson provides the second in four instalments focused on his recent build of the steam-powered launch Wide-a-Wake, designed and constructed to test out some very innovative new equipment

PLUS

Our Compass 360 news round-up, including an official statement from Hornby Hobbies Ltd regarding Humbrol enamels, latest 3-D printed component releases from Quaycraft and a whole lot more

The Your Models showcase: prepare to be wowed by the brilliant builds of your fellow readers

Views aired, info shared and an open invitation extended – all delivered on the Your Letters pages.



Lindsey Amrani

Editor





Subscribe to Model Boats



