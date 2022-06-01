A look at the Cover and Contents of the July 2022 issue of Model Boats on sale June 17th.
In the July 2022 issue of Model Boats magazine…
* Don’t miss the FREE PULL-OUT PLAN for the coastal trip boat model, Osprey, plus an easy to follow and well-illustrated six-page supporting feature
* Get stuck in with our beginner’s guide to glues
* Build today, shape tomorrow: read all about how a present inspired by the past now looks set to be the gift that goes on giving
* Sterling work: the story of a long-abandoned first ever R/C project, decades of devastation, and a truly sensational renovation
* HMS Victory: the long build that ended up going viral!
* Welcome aboard, Mr Onedin: the Bristol Channel Pilot Cutter inspired by the ‘Age of Romance’ but built in the rather less glamorous setting of a potting shed!
* USS Roosevelt: check out some of the very nifty working features on this 1:96 scale Arleigh Burke class destroyer scratch build
* Empress of Canada, Part 2; join us for the next leg in this voyage of discovery
* Taycol trickery: practical help and advice on how these vintage British-made motors can be modified to use alongside modern R/C equipment, allowing you to achieve not just a convincingly nostalgic look but reverse running, too!
* Boiler Room: Richard Simpson provides the second in four instalments focused on his recent build of the steam-powered launch Wide-a-Wake, designed and constructed to test out some very innovative new equipment
PLUS
Views aired, info shared and an open invitation extended – all delivered on the Your Letters pages.
Lindsey Amrani
Editor
