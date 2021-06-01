A look at the Cover and Contents of the July 2021 issue of Model Boats on sale 18th June.

In the July 2021 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss:

  • The FREE plan and easy to follow guide instructions for Dolphin: a charming, economical to build, working boat
  • Your chance to WIN a Carson Ready-to-Run 2.4Ghz R/C Race Shark, courtesy of the kind folks at Hobbies
  • The Warship Wizard: in this month’s MB Q&A style interview we chat with master modeller Dave Wooley
  • D.I.Y. flags made a breeze: a simple but highly effective method of creating convincing-looking scaled down flags
  • Test your pulling power: a layman’s guide to ‘bollard pull’ and how you can get the measure of it in your own model boats
  • HMS Diamond: the fascinating tale of how an online SOS led to a sympathetic restoration of a 60-year-old gem
  • SL Scrapwood, the resurrection launch: a humorous ‘never give in, never give up’ tale of success snatched from the jaws of disaster
  • The Swordfish: how a spot of virtual fishing for ideas was fuelled by a blast from the past
  • Dandy Score: a fine example of how model boat building skills can be extended to take in the bigger – and at the same time smaller – picture
  • Boiler Room: a new Automatic Boiler Control device tested and reviewed
  • Memory Lane: an engine from ‘Mr 308’ that harks back to a diesel-fuelled world
  • Flotsam & Jetsam: older model boat titles from the collectors’ bookshelf dusted off and reflected upon

PLUS

  • A round up of the latest hobby-related news  
  • Your models: more brilliant builds showcased

 

 

 

