A look at the Cover and Contents of the July 2019 issue of Model Boats on sale 7th June.

From the Editor

Here we have the July issue of Model Boats Magazine, implying that summer has already arrived even though we are firmly planted in spring. We do actually have four seasons, but a lot of people these days only bang on about two! It’s been a good spring so far for sailing, my ASRL has been doing the rounds and an entry level Helion 65cm yacht supplied for review, has also been making an appearance at Wilton Park and Boston MBC.

In the mag this month, I have re-introduced and modified Reader’s Models from a feature on one man and his boat to an all-comers welcome. I know how many get a thrill from seeing their models in print and, unlike social media, it’s not here today gone in a few minutes’ time! I still think there is more kudos (even in 2019) in being published in a hard-copy document rather than uploading your efforts to one of the many online forums just for it to be quickly out-done by another instant-adulation hunting poster. In the meantime, keep the material coming; everything that floats is most welcome, military or civilian, old or new, fictional or historical, basic or technical, wind or petrol-powered and everything in between!

All the best

Martyn Chorlton

Contents

Compass 360

News from the model boating world

Sandy Bank

A quick build Clyde Puffer by Steve Whitelock (Plan)

Schnellboot

1/35 Italeri Type S-38 by Gary Radford (Part 2 of 4)

Interpretation of a Sailing Ship

A static model, c1800 by Ian M Barker

Scratch HMS Queen Elizabeth

Ken O’Brien builds the Royal Navy’s latest and largest warship

James P. Woods

The final part of this popular US harbour-type tug build by Dermot Curnyn

OMEGA – An RG65 Club Racer

Omega RG65 design intended for one thing only – racing, by John Goodyear (Part 1 of 2) (Plan)

The Dortmund Model Show 2019

The 41st Intermodellbau Messe by Kim Belcher

Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette

Building the RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley

