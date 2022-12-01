Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the January 2023 issue of Model Boats on sale December 15th.

In the January 2023 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss:

A FREE PLAN plus a supporting build guide for a 1:12 scale classic – the Eventide single chine sloop

Your chance to WIN one of two fantastic prizes

* Billing Boats’ updated and newly reintroduced into the range 1:67 scale kit for the Will Everard

* A PURElite 4-in-1 magnifying craft lamp

* Billing Boats’ updated and newly reintroduced into the range 1:67 scale kit for the Will Everard * A PURElite 4-in-1 magnifying craft lamp A generous, and exclusive to Model Boats’ readers, 20% discount on JSC’s new 1:400 scale card kit for the Admiralty Yacht Enchantress

Highlights from the 2022 I.M.P.S. Scale Model World show

Exterminate! Exterminate! If you’re of a nervous disposition hide behind the sofa now, as we’re about to incite a Dalek invasion…

Style, steel and steam: a photo special featuring the iconic paddle steamer which has recently returned to the Thames – the wonderful Waverley

Concluding his three-part series, Dave Wooley ‘Finnishes’ up his coastal missile corvette

A beginner’s guide to Building a Victorian Steam Launch continued

The Model Maker’s Plan Service: more Flotsam & Jetsam as we delve back into the archives that chronicle the history of model boat building

Boiler Room: Want to create more convincing pipework? Handy tips and tricks shared

Small wonder: the new 2-inch Vertical Boiler/Avon Steam Plant from Miniature Steam Models unpacked and assessed

PLUS

A round-up of this month’s hobby related news

Views aired and info shared

More of your brilliant builds showcased

Special Annoucement!

We are delighted to announce that, starting with the January 2023 issue of Model Boats, DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS will be given access to the FREE PLAN included in every other issue of the magazine.

There really are great savings to be made by taking out a subscription, so please check out the latest deals to see how you can get your favourite magazine for less, either delivered as a print copy directly to your door or as a digital copy you can enjoy on your own device:

Subscribe to Model Boats

Lindsey Amrani

Editor