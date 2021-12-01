A look at the Cover and Contents of the January 2022 issue of Model Boats on sale December 17th.
In the January 2022 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss:
* A FREE PLAN for a charming little pleasure boat
* Your chance to WIN a fab R/C fishing boat kit
* A photo special on the Sir David Attenborough, a.k.a. Boaty McBoatface!
*A preview of Fantom Models new HMS Suffolk printed card 1:200 and 1:300 scale kits
* A tale of Five Boys… Ever fancied launching into live steam but been worried about biting off more than you can chew? Then be sure to read this encouraging success story!
* N Class destroyers: a fascinating service history of five Royal Navy destroyers loaned to Australia in World War II
* Atlas 5-ton crane: how to convert a static model into a fully functioning piece of onboard equipment controlled directly from your joystick
* Calling all steam enthusiasts… The simple fact is, the hobby needs more Boiler Inspectors. So what just what qualifications and attributes does the role required, and could you perhaps be a candidate?
* Jet! Another trip down memory lane as we take little look back at the 1960s’ waterjet systems that are still with us – albeit in a much-improved form…
* A modeller’s Christmas Carol: despite the fact that this issue is cover dated January 2022, it does on sale just ahead of the holidays, so we wrap up the issue with a little bedtime story for the young at heart!
PLUS
Lindsey Amrani
Editor
