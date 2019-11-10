Magazine Covers and Contents

Model Boats No.70-831 (January 2019)

Welcome to the final edition of Model Boats magazine for 2019; a year, for myself at least, which has rocketed by! Despite doubling my usual annual mileage in the process, I am still no nearer to visiting the many clubs that I planned in my head to visit; hopefully I shall make that up next year. I’ve already lost count of how many shows and events I have been to and without exception have enjoyed everyone, thanks in part to the increasing number of familiar and friendly faces who partake in this broad hobby. 2020 will be no less busy and the calendar is already beginning to fill, so once again, if you would like me to pitch up for an open day or similar event, you need to ‘bag’ me early; I’m a first come, first serve editor! There was one weekend last summer when I was invited to four events, ranging from 100 to 500 miles away!

That just leaves me to say thank you to all the great people who have supported us throughout 2019, including those who have committed to a subscription and as a result our figures continue to rise and secondly, to wish you all a very Merry Christmas; see you all in 2020.

All the best

Martyn Chorlton

Contents

12 HMS London

A 90 gun ship of the line, c1840 by Ashley Needham

18 Boiler Room

Burner Comparisons by Richard Simpson

24 The right engine for Campbell and Cobb

Gas Turbine engines in model boats by Ernie Lazenby

30 A Facelift for an Old Lady

The restoration of a 1960s 16in tug by Charlie Oates

34 Memory Lane

Some ‘American Exotica’ by David J Wiggins

36 Light Emitting Diodes in model boats

LEDs are a bright idea for most lighting effects in models by Martin Peterson

42 Corvette Central

From Canberra, Australia, Eris Kennedy reports on a group of committed modellers

48 The Jam Jar Submarine

Model submarines and their eccentric builders by John Cox

50 Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette

Building the new Russian multi-purpose corvette RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley

54 St. Albans & District Model Engineering Society Show

A show report by Kim Belcher

57 Blackpool Model Show

19/20 October, 2019 Norbreck Castle Hotel by Dave Wooley

62 The Montignac Model Show 2019

By David Garden

64 Scale Model World

Telford, 9/10 November, 2019 by Dave Wooley

67 International Model Boat Show 2019

Colin Bishop reports

70 Test Bench

A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories

