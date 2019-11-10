A preview of the Cover and Contents of Model Boats Magazine (MB69-831), January 2020 on sale 20 December.
Welcome to the final edition of Model Boats magazine for 2019; a year, for myself at least, which has rocketed by! Despite doubling my usual annual mileage in the process, I am still no nearer to visiting the many clubs that I planned in my head to visit; hopefully I shall make that up next year. I’ve already lost count of how many shows and events I have been to and without exception have enjoyed everyone, thanks in part to the increasing number of familiar and friendly faces who partake in this broad hobby. 2020 will be no less busy and the calendar is already beginning to fill, so once again, if you would like me to pitch up for an open day or similar event, you need to ‘bag’ me early; I’m a first come, first serve editor! There was one weekend last summer when I was invited to four events, ranging from 100 to 500 miles away!
That just leaves me to say thank you to all the great people who have supported us throughout 2019, including those who have committed to a subscription and as a result our figures continue to rise and secondly, to wish you all a very Merry Christmas; see you all in 2020.
All the best
Martyn Chorlton
Contents
12 HMS London
A 90 gun ship of the line, c1840 by Ashley Needham
18 Boiler Room
Burner Comparisons by Richard Simpson
24 The right engine for Campbell and Cobb
Gas Turbine engines in model boats by Ernie Lazenby
30 A Facelift for an Old Lady
The restoration of a 1960s 16in tug by Charlie Oates
34 Memory Lane
Some ‘American Exotica’ by David J Wiggins
36 Light Emitting Diodes in model boats
LEDs are a bright idea for most lighting effects in models by Martin Peterson
42 Corvette Central
From Canberra, Australia, Eris Kennedy reports on a group of committed modellers
48 The Jam Jar Submarine
Model submarines and their eccentric builders by John Cox
50 Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette
Building the new Russian multi-purpose corvette RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley
54 St. Albans & District Model Engineering Society Show
A show report by Kim Belcher
57 Blackpool Model Show
19/20 October, 2019 Norbreck Castle Hotel by Dave Wooley
62 The Montignac Model Show 2019
By David Garden
64 Scale Model World
Telford, 9/10 November, 2019 by Dave Wooley
67 International Model Boat Show 2019
Colin Bishop reports
70 Test Bench
A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories
76 Next Issue
Preview of articles to come
77 Marketplace
Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell!
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor