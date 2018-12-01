A look at the Cover and Contents of the January 2019 issue of Model Boats on sale 14th December
From the Editor…
Just when I thought things were calming down a little, November surprised me with another pair of most enjoyable Model Boat events. The first was the International Model Boat Show which gave me the opportunity to not only meet a number of people in the flesh, with whom I had previously only chatted with via e-mail, but to also ‘touch base’ with a raft of new Model Boat Clubs; well new to me at least. The main thing that struck me about all of the clubs present was their enthusiasm and passion for the subject, not to mention a good measure of humour; there is nothing worse than a modeller who takes themselves too seriously!
My second outing of the month was local, although for those who know just how big Lincolnshire is, it still took me about an hour and twenty minutes (yes - I live in Lincolnshire - not Kent) to get to the Mobile Marine Open Day. It was nice to be able to walk straight in and be welcomed by a number of friendly faces. By the time I had left, I had expanded that group to several more.
So, that’s it for 2018; have a very Happy Christmas everyone and great New Year.
All the best
Martyn Chorlton
Contents
Compass 360
News from the model boating world
SV Sunbeam
A Solar-powered ferry by John Parker
Boiler Room
The Orange Book (Part 2) by Richard Simpson
Flotsam & Jetsam
Ripmax Models by John Parker
Handy Nudges
Getting your bows pointing in the right direction by Glynn Guest
Pertram
Harry Hitchenes sets about building an old tramp steamer
International Model Boat Show 2018
Colin Bishop reports on the Warwick event
Bellmore
Miniature sailing ship modelling by Robert A. Wilson FRSA
Astute
Trumpeter 1/144 HMS Astute Submarine (S119) by Gary Radford
OSA 2 205U Missile Boat on the water
On the water shots of this impressive project by Dave Wooley
Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette
Building the RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley
Test Bench
A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories
Next Issue
Preview of articles to come
Marketplace
Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell!
And now some article headers to whet your appetite...
Want the latest issue of Model Boats? Use our magazine locator link to find your nearest stockist!
Make sure you never miss out on the latest news, product reviews and competitions with our free RSS feed
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor