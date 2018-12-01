Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the January 2019 issue of Model Boats on sale 14th December

From the Editor…

Just when I thought things were calming down a little, November surprised me with another pair of most enjoyable Model Boat events. The first was the International Model Boat Show which gave me the opportunity to not only meet a number of people in the flesh, with whom I had previously only chatted with via e-mail, but to also ‘touch base’ with a raft of new Model Boat Clubs; well new to me at least. The main thing that struck me about all of the clubs present was their enthusiasm and passion for the subject, not to mention a good measure of humour; there is nothing worse than a modeller who takes themselves too seriously!

My second outing of the month was local, although for those who know just how big Lincolnshire is, it still took me about an hour and twenty minutes (yes - I live in Lincolnshire - not Kent) to get to the Mobile Marine Open Day. It was nice to be able to walk straight in and be welcomed by a number of friendly faces. By the time I had left, I had expanded that group to several more.

So, that’s it for 2018; have a very Happy Christmas everyone and great New Year.

All the best

Martyn Chorlton

Contents

Compass 360

News from the model boating world

SV Sunbeam

A Solar-powered ferry by John Parker

Boiler Room

The Orange Book (Part 2) by Richard Simpson

Flotsam & Jetsam

Ripmax Models by John Parker

Handy Nudges

Getting your bows pointing in the right direction by Glynn Guest

Pertram

Harry Hitchenes sets about building an old tramp steamer

International Model Boat Show 2018

Colin Bishop reports on the Warwick event

Bellmore

Miniature sailing ship modelling by Robert A. Wilson FRSA

Astute

Trumpeter 1/144 HMS Astute Submarine (S119) by Gary Radford

OSA 2 205U Missile Boat on the water

On the water shots of this impressive project by Dave Wooley

Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette

Building the RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley

Test Bench

A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories

Next Issue

Preview of articles to come

Marketplace

Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell!

And now some article headers to whet your appetite...