A look at the Cover and Contents of the February 2022 issue of Model Boats on sale January 21st.

In the February 2022 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss:

* Your chance to win a superb ARTR (Almost Ready to Run) Joysway DragonForce 65 yacht, which retails at £179.99, courtesy of the kind folks at CML Distribution

* From Russia with love: super cool Tupolev A-3 Aerosledges built by Ashley Needham and his fellow Bushy Park model boaters

*Merlin made magical again: prepare to be spellbound by a battered old 1960’s Sutcliffe tin toy that’s been transformed into a truly charming little R/C model with a bit of modern wizardry

*Is scratch-building dead? A thought-provoking feature that reflects on traditional model boat building methods and considers how recent (in relative terms) innovations have changed the direction of our hobby’s future

* Scope for smoke: a step-by-step guide to converting a nebuliser into a nifty smoke-effect device specifically designed for smaller boats

* Aptitude: modelling and electronic skills put to the test in the construction of a semi-scratch tug featuring working lamps and LEDs compliant with the 1:1 scale latest towing light regulations

* Keeping square: Glynn Guest goes back to basics as he steers us towards achieving better rudder control

* All about the base: check out an inspirational diorama built to serve as home to an equally realistic working cargo vessel when she’s not out on the water

* A Tale of Two Tugs: A friend in need is a friend indeed, and fortunately, unlike the Dickens novel, this story has a happy ending!

* Wavemaster: how a plan based on a classic Veron kit was turned into a gorgeous work of art by the late Tim Ridge

* Paper chase: why tracking down old model boat-related printed matter can prove such a richly rewarding pursuit

* Boiler Room: some sage advice on shaft-couplings

PLUS

A round up of the latest hobby-related news

Your Letters: views aired and info shared

Your Models: splendid work showcased

Lindsey Amrani

Editor