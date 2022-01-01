A look at the Cover and Contents of the February 2022 issue of Model Boats on sale January 21st.
In the February 2022 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss:
* Your chance to win a superb ARTR (Almost Ready to Run) Joysway DragonForce 65 yacht, which retails at £179.99, courtesy of the kind folks at CML Distribution
* From Russia with love: super cool Tupolev A-3 Aerosledges built by Ashley Needham and his fellow Bushy Park model boaters
*Merlin made magical again: prepare to be spellbound by a battered old 1960’s Sutcliffe tin toy that’s been transformed into a truly charming little R/C model with a bit of modern wizardry
*Is scratch-building dead? A thought-provoking feature that reflects on traditional model boat building methods and considers how recent (in relative terms) innovations have changed the direction of our hobby’s future
* Scope for smoke: a step-by-step guide to converting a nebuliser into a nifty smoke-effect device specifically designed for smaller boats
* Aptitude: modelling and electronic skills put to the test in the construction of a semi-scratch tug featuring working lamps and LEDs compliant with the 1:1 scale latest towing light regulations
* Keeping square: Glynn Guest goes back to basics as he steers us towards achieving better rudder control
* All about the base: check out an inspirational diorama built to serve as home to an equally realistic working cargo vessel when she’s not out on the water
* A Tale of Two Tugs: A friend in need is a friend indeed, and fortunately, unlike the Dickens novel, this story has a happy ending!
* Wavemaster: how a plan based on a classic Veron kit was turned into a gorgeous work of art by the late Tim Ridge
* Paper chase: why tracking down old model boat-related printed matter can prove such a richly rewarding pursuit
* Boiler Room: some sage advice on shaft-couplings
PLUS
