A preview of the Cover and Contents of Model Boats Magazine (MB70-832), February 2020 on sale 17 January.
Following a very pleasant gathering at Ron Dean’s establishment in mid-December, I was left heartened that the magazine, on the surface at least, appears to be doing quite well. One thing I was encouraged by was the amount of people who excitedly showed me pictures of the magazine in digital form, which for subscribers arrives before the hard copy and before the general public get a chance to whip it off the shelves. It was nice to see and I gathered good evidence that many of the subscribers like to have the option of both the old and new methods of viewing the magazine. I was also enthused by the amount of people who wanted to chat about ideas for articles and those who have already committed, returning to come up with other options and scenarios; I left with a reasonably sized box under my arm (HMS Mimi build to be completed before I meet them all again!) and a good feeling that all was well.
However, I’m long enough in the tooth to know never to take things for granted and I am certainly grateful that I’m still at the helm of this great old magazine in 2020 and you’ll be pleased to know (well some of you at least), that I have no intention of giving it up just yet.
All the best
Martyn Chorlton
This issue goes on sale 17 January, 2020
Contents
12 ‘Pibber’
Tamiya 1/35 Scale Patrol Boat River (PBR) by Gary Radford
20 Steam Launch
Designing and building a c1900 R/C Live Steam Launch by Peter Fulcher
30 Airbrushing Equipment Guide
A look at some currently available equipment options by Richard Simpson
34 Gallery - Dar Mlodzieży
A glorious Polish training ship, with photography by Fraser Gray
38 The Mighty Zulu (Free Plan)
A classic Scottish fishing boat by Jim Pottinger
44 Simple vacuum forming
By Steve Whitelock
48 Exposition Internationale Modellisme Naval
The Model Boat Association Dover visit Calais by Alan Poole
52 Mobile Marine Models Christmas Market Day 2019
By Richard Simpson
52 Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette
Building the new Russian multi-purpose corvette RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley
62 Windermere Jetty
Visiting the new Windermere Jetty Museum, Bowness by Dave Wooley
64 Test Bench
A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories
68 Next Issue
Preview of articles to come
69 Marketplace
Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell
This issue goes on sale 17 January, 2020
...don't miss it…..!
Want the latest issue of Model Boats? Use our magazine locator link to find your nearest stockist!
Make sure you never miss out on the latest news, product reviews and competitions with our free RSS feed
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor