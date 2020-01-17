Magazine Covers and Contents

Following a very pleasant gathering at Ron Dean’s establishment in mid-December, I was left heartened that the magazine, on the surface at least, appears to be doing quite well. One thing I was encouraged by was the amount of people who excitedly showed me pictures of the magazine in digital form, which for subscribers arrives before the hard copy and before the general public get a chance to whip it off the shelves. It was nice to see and I gathered good evidence that many of the subscribers like to have the option of both the old and new methods of viewing the magazine. I was also enthused by the amount of people who wanted to chat about ideas for articles and those who have already committed, returning to come up with other options and scenarios; I left with a reasonably sized box under my arm (HMS Mimi build to be completed before I meet them all again!) and a good feeling that all was well.

However, I’m long enough in the tooth to know never to take things for granted and I am certainly grateful that I’m still at the helm of this great old magazine in 2020 and you’ll be pleased to know (well some of you at least), that I have no intention of giving it up just yet.

Martyn Chorlton

Contents

12 ‘Pibber’

Tamiya 1/35 Scale Patrol Boat River (PBR) by Gary Radford

20 Steam Launch

Designing and building a c1900 R/C Live Steam Launch by Peter Fulcher

30 Airbrushing Equipment Guide

A look at some currently available equipment options by Richard Simpson

34 Gallery - Dar Mlodzieży

A glorious Polish training ship, with photography by Fraser Gray

38 The Mighty Zulu (Free Plan)

A classic Scottish fishing boat by Jim Pottinger

44 Simple vacuum forming

By Steve Whitelock

48 Exposition Internationale Modellisme Naval

The Model Boat Association Dover visit Calais by Alan Poole

52 Mobile Marine Models Christmas Market Day 2019

By Richard Simpson

52 Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette

Building the new Russian multi-purpose corvette RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley

62 Windermere Jetty

Visiting the new Windermere Jetty Museum, Bowness by Dave Wooley

64 Test Bench

A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories

68 Next Issue

Preview of articles to come

69 Marketplace

Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell

