A look at the Cover and Contents of the February 2019 issue of Model Boats on sale 18th January
From the Editor
Welcome to the February 2019 issue of Model Boats magazine, put together during December 2018, which makes us feel like the festivities are already over and the spring season is already around the corner (a day before winter officially starts depending on your meteorological domination!). 2018, for me, was a year that began with high hopes for one magazine and ended with equally high hopes for another. As a diehard freelancer, I never take anything for granted and despite Model Boats position as the UK’s leading (the only) ‘hard-copy’ magazine on this subject, every effort should still be made to keep the publication as fresh and informative as possible. With regard to the latter I am at the mercy of the contributor; the troopers at the coal face who supply me with a regular flow of great material and to those who respond to my ideas and commissions.
This month’s issue will see the end of one regular feature, the beginning of another, the start of multi-part builds and the ending of others. This is a hobby that is constantly adjusting and evolving, I am hoping that this old magazine is also rolling with the changes.
All the best
Martyn Chorlton
Contents
Compass 360
News from the model boating world
All British Whaleback
Nick Brown builds a classic Type 2 HSL
Noodle Tugs
Foam pool unsinkable, robust and reliable ‘noodle’ tugs by Bill Michaels
Boiler Room
Burners, Part 1 by Richard Simpson
Flotsam & Jetsam
Some nautical novelties by John Parker
PS Waverley
The world’s last seagoing passenger carrying paddle steamer
Memory Lane **NEW SERIES**
Rescued by David J. Wiggins
The Big Gun!
Fujimi’s 1/200 Yamato-class mounting by Mike Williams
Club 500 Racing
A look at a popular model boat club activity by Richard Simpson (Part 2)
Scale Model World 2018
10-11 November, 2018 by Dave Wooley
Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette
Building the RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley
EuroNaval Paris
A show report by Ian McFarlane
Range Finder
SMS Viribus Unitis by Dave Wooley
Reader’s Letters
Your feedback and comments
Test Bench
A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories
Next Issue
Preview of articles to come
Marketplace
Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell!
Some Header Pages To Whet Your Appetite!
