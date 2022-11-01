A look at the Cover and Contents of the December 2022 issue of Model Boats on sale November 18th.
In the December 2022 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss:
* A Glynn Guest designed 1:36 scale US Army ‘ST’ tug MINI PULL-OUT PLAN, plus supporting build guide
* Your chance to WIN an ELEGOO’s Mars 2 Pro 3D printer plus resin, in a prize package worth a whopping £243.98!
* The signed copy of Gordon Longworth’s newly launched book, Building Scale Model Electric-Powered Boats, we also have up for grabs
* Our interview with award-winning Aussie modeller and YouTube channel Host, Harry Houdini
* Dave Wooley reporting back from this year’s Blackpool Model Show
* John Parker turning back the pages of time and reflecting on the amazing and inspirational ideas and artwork once featured in copies of Modern (but now more appropriately Ancient!) Mechanix
* Harry Hitchenes’ tongue-in-cheek Sail Wars tale, which has a Jedi-style message to convey!
* Part 2 of John Mileson’s Building a Victorian Steam Launch, the easy way – a step-by-step constructional series for beginners
* Dave Wooley sharing yet more useful and transferrable tips and tricks in Tackling Tornio, his serialised account of this Finnish coastal missile corvette project
* A trip down Memory Lane with Dave Wiggins, in which he flags up some ‘more miles per gallon’ collectables for fellow vintage enthusiasts
* Boiler Room, in which Richard Simpson explains why and how an engine is ‘run in’
PLUS
Lindsey Amrani
Editor
